Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 9

In week 9 2023, Festi purchased in total 321,500 own shares for total amount of 58,047,000 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
9
27.2.2023
14:55:32
50.000
183
9.150.000
1.981.020
352.699.002
9
28.2.2023
10:06:22
30.000
182
5.460.000
2.011.020
358.159.002
9
28.2.2023
15:27:54
50.000
181,5
9.075.000
2.061.020
367.234.002
9
1.3.2023
11:35:06
34
180
6.120
2.061.054
367.240.122
9
1.3.2023
12:25:40
400
180
72.000
2.061.454
367.312.122
9
1.3.2023
13:07:29
12
180
2.160
2.061.466
367.314.282
9
1.3.2023
14:19:27
110
180
19.800
2.061.576
367.334.082
9
1.3.2023
14:26:52
29.444
180
5.299.920
2.091.020
372.634.002
9
1.3.2023
15:24:08
1.500
178
267.000
2.092.520
372.901.002
9
2.3.2023
13:50:57
30.000
176,5
5.295.000
2.122.520
378.196.002
9
3.3.2023
11:20:45
3.000
180
540.000
2.125.520
378.736.002
9
3.3.2023
11:21:34
27.000
180
4.860.000
2.152.520
383.596.002
9
3.3.2023
13:50:34
100.000
180
18.000.000
2.252.520
401.596.002
321.500
58.047.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,252,520 own shares for 401,596,002 ISK and holds today 7,252,520 own shares or 2.32% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).