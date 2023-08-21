In week 33 2023, Festi purchased in total 280.000 own shares for total amount of 54,602,500 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|33
|14.ágú
|14:20:51
|70.000
|194,25
|13.597.500
|33
|15.ágú
|12:36:06
|70.000
|195
|13.650.000
|33
|16.ágú
|11:20:20
|30.000
|195,5
|5.865.000
|33
|16.ágú
|13:39:05
|40.000
|196
|7.840.000
|33
|17.ágú
|13:46:42
|70.000
|195
|13.650.000
|280.000
|54.602.500
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,388,176 own shares or 2.68% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 668,176 own shares for 128,767,365 ISK and holds today 8,668,176 own shares or 2.77% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).