In week 33 2023, Festi purchased in total 280.000 own shares for total amount of 54,602,500 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
3314.ágú14:20:5170.000194,2513.597.500
3315.ágú12:36:0670.00019513.650.000
3316.ágú11:20:2030.000195,55.865.000
3316.ágú13:39:0540.0001967.840.000
3317.ágú13:46:4270.00019513.650.000
   280.000 54.602.500


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,388,176 own shares or 2.68% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 668,176 own shares for 128,767,365 ISK and holds today 8,668,176 own shares or 2.77% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).