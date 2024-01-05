Official FESTI HF. press release

The Nomination Committee of Festi hf. hereby calls for nominations or candidacies to the company's Board of Directors for Festi's Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 6 March 2024.

The role of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and make a proposal of candidates for the election of the company's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting. The committee's proposals shall aim to ensure that the Board is at any given time composed in such a way that it possesses a wide range of skills, knowledge and experience that will be useful to the Company in strategic planning and supervision in the environment in which the Company operates at any given time. When preparing a proposal for the election of Festi board members, the nomination committee shall take into consideration skills, experience and knowledge, inter alia, with regard to guidelines on corporate governance and the outcome of the Board's performance evaluation.

Board members must also fulfil the conditions stated in the company's Articles of Association and the Act on Public Limited Companies, cf. the provisions of Article 66 of the Companies Act No. 2/1995. The rules of procedure of the nomination committee, the association's articles of association and other documents are available on Festi's website.

Attention should be drawn to the fact that special conditions apply to Festi Board members due to the company's settlement with the Competition Authority dated 30 July 2018. Candidates can acquaint themselves with the conditions on the website of the Competition Authority where they are accessible without confidential information.

Nominations or candidacies are requested to be submitted to the Nomination Committee on special forms along with a CV before 21 January 2024 to the email address tilnefningarnefnd@festi.is .