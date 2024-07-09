Please see attached major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
- 20240907 Stefnir Flöggun FESTI
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|208 ISK
|0.00%
|+0.97%
|+1.46%
|Jun. 27
|Festi Hf. Announces Changes in Executive Management
|CI
|Jun. 14
|Festi Secures Icelandic Regulator’s Nod for Lyfja Merger
|MT
Please see attached major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
|Festi Hf. Announces Changes in Executive Management
|CI
|Festi Secures Icelandic Regulator’s Nod for Lyfja Merger
|MT
|Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Icelandic Regulator Extends Probe into Festi's Purchase of Lyfja
|MT
|Festi hf Presents Preliminary Conclusions of the Icelandic Competition Authority?s Investigation
|CI
|Festi hf. Approves Dividend, Payable on April 10, 2024
|CI
|Festi hf. Approves Appointment of Board Members
|CI
|Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Festi hf. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2023
|CI
|Festi hf. Increases Earnings Guidance for 2023
|CI
|Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Festi hf. Announces Eva Guðrún Torfadóttir Becomes Member of Management Team
|CI
|Festi hf. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on March 22, 2023.
|CI
|Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Festi hf. Appoints Ã“Ã°inn Ãrnason as Member of Management Team and Managing Director at Festi fasteignir ehf
|CI
|Festi Hf. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Festi Hf. Approves Executive Appointments
|CI
|Festi Hf. Approves Dividend for 2022, Payable on April 12, 2023
|CI
|Festi hf.'s Equity Buyback announced on June 27, 2022, has expired.
|CI
|Festi hf. Announces Return of Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO After Maternity Leave
|CI
|Festi hf. signed an agreement to acquire all shares of Lyfjaval ehf from Lyfsalinn ehf for ISK 7730 million.
|CI
|Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Iceland-based Festi's CEO To Leave In Early 2023
|MT
|Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.46%
|454M
|+23.04%
|260B
|+23.23%
|103B
|+10.87%
|59B
|+0.48%
|57.64B
|+13.58%
|48.38B
|+22.20%
|36.65B
|+32.21%
|28.06B
|-20.94%
|19.27B
|+2.30%
|18.6B