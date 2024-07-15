Festi hf, formerly N1 hf, is an Iceland-based retail and service company. It provides fuel, supplies, refreshments and recreational products through its distribution system. It offers targeted product range and business, aviation and marine services. It operates a chain of stores, and service and vehicle maintenance stations. It is divided in two segments: Fuel and Other goods. It sells jet and aviation fuel at the Keflavik and Reykjavik airports, as well as provides aviation operating goods, such as lubricants for propellers and hydraulic system oils. Additionally, it operates marine service stations and provides fuel, lubrication and operational products to vessels located in the north Atlantic. It also supplies contractors, food companies and farmers with a range of goods, such as hand tools, work clothing, chemicals, cleaning products, spare parts and tires. Its network comprises over 100 outlets: service areas, shops, and petrol and vehicle maintenance stations.