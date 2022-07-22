Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Iceland
  Nasdaq Iceland
  Festi hf.
  News
  Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:51 2022-07-21 am EDT
222.00 ISK   +0.91%
04:31aFesti hf. – Q2 2022 financial results will be published 27 July 2022 – CEO hired temporarily.
GL
04:30aFesti hf. – Q2 2022 financial results will be published 27 July 2022 – CEO hired temporarily.
AQ
07/18FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 28
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf. – Q2 2022 financial results will be published 27 July 2022 – CEO hired temporarily.

07/22/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Festi hf.  will publish its Q2 2022 financial results after the close of markets Wednesday 27 July 2022.

Investor meeting will be held Thursday 28 July at the company headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14, 3rd floor where Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.  The meeting will start at 08:30.

The presentation will be available at Festi webside after the meeting at: www.festi.is/r/fjarhagsupplysingar

The Board of Festi has hired Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi as a temporary CEO from July end until a new CEO is hired.


Financials ()
Sales 2021 98 736 M - -
Net income 2021 4 972 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 71 181 M 520 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 154
Free-Float 85,1%
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eggert Þór Kristófersson Chief Executive Officer
Pétur Hafsteinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-1.77%520
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.41%375 986
CHEVRON CORPORATION24.86%287 884
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.91%198 745
BP PLC16.02%88 259
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.10%69 667