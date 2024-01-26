Fevertree Drinks PLC - London-based maker of carbonated mixers - Non-Executive Chair Domenic De Lorenzo buys 45,000 shares at GBP9.74, worth GBP438,210, on Thursday. Fevertree earlier Thursday said it achieved single-digit sales growth in 2023, shaking off tricky market conditions. Revenue grew by 5.8%, though adjusted earnings were down 24%.

Current stock price: 1,076.00 pence, up 6.3% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 5.6%

