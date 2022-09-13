Fevertree Drinks : Interim Results Presentation 2022
FY22 Interim Results
th September 2022
H1 Summary, Long-term strategy and opportunity
FY22 Interim Financial review
H1 FY22 Summary
Strong revenue growth
Group revenue growth of 14%
Fever-Treecontinues to extend its market-leading premium position in the UK, US, Europe & RoW
On-Traderecovering well, and consumer demand remains strong, especially in the US and Southern Europe
Good distribution gains across markets
Continue to invest in the brand
Working with our customer and spirit brands on a range of marketing activities and co-promotions
Strong, increasing brand awareness
Continue to innovate and broaden the range for an increasing number of spirit occasions
Exciting new initiatives: Soft drinks, non-carbonated mixers, and our first airport bar
Uncertain macro backdrop continues
Significant inflationary cost pressures and logistic cost headwinds impacting gross margin
Increasing glass costs and trans-Atlantic freight charges have been the two main drivers of cost increases
Expected elevated costs to continue for the rest of the year
Mitigating cost headwinds
Expanding and scaling local production to reduce our reliance on sea freight
Working closely with our production partners to increase the efficiency of our existing operations
Optimising price in the UK and more mature markets in Europe
Continue to drive volume growth to unlock
economies of scale to be captured in the future
Global long-term supportive trends underpin the opportunity
Spirits continue to gain share of total beverage alcohol
Global spirit premiumisation is forecast to continue
Total beverage alcohol value pool analysis
Global spirits value by price tier
CAGR
CAGR
CAGR 2015-20 & 2020-25 forecast
2015-202020-25
forecast
23%
27%
49%
44%
25%
22%
5%
29%
36%
43% 29%
20%
24%
13%
$85.8Bn
$104.6Bn
$135.2Bn Total
15.2%
20.9%
Super
Premium +
29.3%
15.2%
18.0%
Premium
19.8%
53.3%
Standard
49.1%
42.3%
16.2%
12.0%
8.6%
Value
4.1% 5.3%
10.9% 12.6%
7.6% 7.3%
2.3% 2.2%
(2.0)% (1.5)%
2016
2026
2016
2026
2016
2026
Cider RTDs Wine Beer Spirits
1IWSR (excl National Spirits); 2IWSR Fever-Tree Top 15 Markets: Australia, Austria, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, USA
Fever-Tree is at an early stage of the total opportunity
Substantial volume growth opportunity
2021 FT volume
Core opportunity
Stronghold
Next wave
White Space
Adjacencies
Significant opportunities beyond carbonated mixers
Extending into non-carbonated cocktail mixers in the US, with other markets to follow
Exploring premium adult soft drinks, starting with the UK
White space (incl. Asia, LatAm)
Earlier stage
Focus on establishing On-Trade in key cities
Long-termopportunity as Western drinking habits establish
Next Wave (incl. US, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Aus, Canada)
US premium spirits category > 10x the size of the UK
Strong momentum in key European markets
Driving category growth and premiumisation in Australia and Canada
Stronghold (incl. UK, Belgium)
Transformed mixer category
Clear leadership position with significant price premium to mainstream brands
Higher UK household penetration than #1 UK beer brand
1Chart based on Group estimates - methodology based on mixability of premium carbonated mixers to premium spirits alongside underlying category growth assumptions - chart not to scale
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.