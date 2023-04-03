HSBC cuts NCC; Exane BNP cuts Man Group

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Jefferies cuts BP price target to 540 (550) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts Johnson Matthey price target to 2,300 (2,400) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bernstein cuts J Sainsbury price target to 200 (210) pence - 'market-perform'
----------
Berenberg cuts Admiral price target to 2,543 (2,688) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts Next price target to 7,200 (7,500) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Next price target to 6,150 (6,100) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Barclays raises Anglo American to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 3,250 (2,900) pence
----------
Barclays cuts Hiscox price target to 1,102 (1,140) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Reckitt Benckiser price target to 7,800 (7,500) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Reckitt price target to 6,250 (6,500) pence - 'hold'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 600 (615) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Ashtead Group price target to 6,850 (6,400) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Exane BNP cuts Man Group to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 210 (232) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Ascential price target to 240 (230) pence - 'hold'
----------
Shore Capital starts Dunelm with 'hold'
----------
Barclays raises Marks & Spencer price target to 200 (165) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts IWG price target to 150 (170) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
HSBC cuts NCC to 'hold' (buy) - price target 117 (245) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts NCC price target to 131 (245) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Drax price target to 875 (900) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Vistry price target to 933 (987) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Bellway price target to 2,780 (2,661) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Travis Perkins price target to 1,060 (1,048) pence - 'hold'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
RBC raises Fevertree Drinks price target to 1,000 (800) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.