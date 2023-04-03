Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fevertree Drinks PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEVR   GB00BRJ9BJ26

FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC

(FEVR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:50:39 2023-04-03 am EDT
1284.38 GBX   +0.03%
04:44aHSBC cuts NCC; Exane BNP cuts Man Group
AN
03/24HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'
AN
03/23Wall Street believes in a dovish Fed
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC cuts NCC; Exane BNP cuts Man Group

04/03/2023 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Jefferies cuts BP price target to 540 (550) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies cuts Johnson Matthey price target to 2,300 (2,400) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bernstein cuts J Sainsbury price target to 200 (210) pence - 'market-perform'

----------

Berenberg cuts Admiral price target to 2,543 (2,688) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC cuts Next price target to 7,200 (7,500) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Next price target to 6,150 (6,100) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Barclays raises Anglo American to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 3,250 (2,900) pence

----------

Barclays cuts Hiscox price target to 1,102 (1,140) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays raises Reckitt Benckiser price target to 7,800 (7,500) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Reckitt price target to 6,250 (6,500) pence - 'hold'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 600 (615) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Ashtead Group price target to 6,850 (6,400) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Exane BNP cuts Man Group to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 210 (232) pence

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Ascential price target to 240 (230) pence - 'hold'

----------

Shore Capital starts Dunelm with 'hold'

----------

Barclays raises Marks & Spencer price target to 200 (165) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts IWG price target to 150 (170) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

HSBC cuts NCC to 'hold' (buy) - price target 117 (245) pence

----------

Jefferies cuts NCC price target to 131 (245) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Drax price target to 875 (900) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies cuts Vistry price target to 933 (987) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Bellway price target to 2,780 (2,661) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Travis Perkins price target to 1,060 (1,048) pence - 'hold'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

RBC raises Fevertree Drinks price target to 1,000 (800) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 0.54% 2049 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.82% 2658.5 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
ASCENTIAL PLC -0.50% 239.8 Delayed Quote.19.54%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC -0.83% 4917 Delayed Quote.5.04%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.93% 148.7 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
BELLWAY P.L.C. 0.50% 2218 Delayed Quote.15.70%
BP PLC 4.11% 531.9 Delayed Quote.7.56%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.29% 9.587 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
DRAX GROUP PLC -1.13% 600.9965 Delayed Quote.-13.58%
DUNELM GROUP PLC 0.21% 1107.34 Delayed Quote.12.87%
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC 0.16% 1284.38 Delayed Quote.24.54%
FTSE 100 0.70% 7686.37 Delayed Quote.2.42%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.11% 18948.74 Delayed Quote.0.40%
HISCOX LTD -1.39% 1093.6 Delayed Quote.1.79%
IWG PLC -1.79% 161.5 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.29% 279.38 Delayed Quote.28.02%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.40% 1975.5 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
MAN GROUP LIMITED -3.27% 227.7 Delayed Quote.10.15%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 0.15% 167.35 Delayed Quote.35.44%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.00% 1127.16 Real-time Quote.4.90%
NCC GROUP PLC -6.85% 95 Delayed Quote.-48.90%
NEXT PLC -0.33% 6550 Delayed Quote.13.19%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.16% 6148.29 Delayed Quote.7.02%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC -0.37% 589.4 Delayed Quote.16.46%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.87% 1559.64 Real-time Quote.1.76%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 0.33% 960 Delayed Quote.7.53%
VISTRY GROUP PLC 1.15% 790 Delayed Quote.24.86%
All news about FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC
04:44aHSBC cuts NCC; Exane BNP cuts Man Group
AN
03/24HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'
AN
03/23Wall Street believes in a dovish Fed
MS
03/23Analyst recommendations: Align, Coinbase, Informa, Netflix, Qual..
MS
03/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4% Ahead of FOMC Decision
DJ
03/22Stocks mixed as hot inflation muddies rate call
AN
03/22Sterling's Gains After UK Inflation Data May be Brief
DJ
03/22Fevertree Drinks : FY22 Results Presentation
PU
03/22Fevertree sees yearly profit fall on higher costs but lifts dividend
AN
03/22Transcript : Fevertree Drinks PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 344 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2022 24,3 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net cash 2022 117 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,1x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 1 497 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC
Duration : Period :
Fevertree Drinks PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 284,00 GBX
Average target price 1 078,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Daniel Gray Warrillow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Branchflower Secretary
William David Gordon Ronald Non-Executive Chairman
Coline Lucille McConville Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin John Havelock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC24.54%1 852
DIAGEO PLC-0.99%100 750
PERNOD RICARD13.58%58 078
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.15%30 957
THAI BEVERAGE-8.03%11 902
RÉMY COINTREAU6.60%9 208
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer