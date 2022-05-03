Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Fevertree Drinks PLC
  News
  Summary
    FEVR   GB00BRJ9BJ26

FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC

(FEVR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/03 03:06:50 am EDT
1778.00 GBX   -2.04%
03:16aUK-listed Fevertree's chairman to step down after nine years
RE
02:39aFevertree Drinks Chairman Plans May 2023 Exit
MT
03/16TRANSCRIPT : Fevertree Drinks Plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2022
CI
UK-listed Fevertree's chairman to step down after nine years

05/03/2022 | 03:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Products from the drinks company Fever Tree are displayed in London

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Fevertree Drinks said on Tuesday its longstanding chairman, Bill Ronald, plans to step down in May next year and the company will start looking for a successor.

The company, which sells premium tonics and drink mixers, appointed Ronald as chairman in June 2013 ahead of Fevertree's debut on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in November 2014.

Ronald, 67, who has also been the managing director of chocolate maker Mars' UK confectionery operations, will remain as chairman until Fevertree's annual general meeting in 2023 to enable succession planning, the company said.

Fevertree is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the LSE and has grown rapidly over the years, emerging a strong competitor to Coca-Cola's Schweppes.

The company's shares, which have risen 11-fold since their market debut, have lost 31% so far this year.

Fevertree said in March the jump in commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine had led to uncertainty around costs which would hurt its 2022 profit.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC -2.04% 1778 Delayed Quote.-32.90%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -1.47% 7800 Delayed Quote.14.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 363 M 454 M 454 M
Net income 2022 45,8 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net cash 2022 134 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,4x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 2 115 M 2 646 M 2 646 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
EV / Sales 2023 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Daniel Gray Warrillow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Branchflower Secretary
William David Gordon Ronald Non-Executive Chairman
Coline Lucille McConville Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin John Havelock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-32.90%2 646
DIAGEO PLC-0.43%115 974
PERNOD RICARD-6.93%54 065
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.44%31 453
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.79%12 450
RÉMY COINTREAU-10.98%10 130