Neuilly-sur-Seine, 21 September 2020

FFP successfully launches its first US private bond issue (US PP)

FFP announces today that it has successfully launched its first US private placement ("US PP"), for a total of €150m with a 10-year maturity (September 2030) and a 2.600% fixed annual rate.

This US PP, placed with a single high-quality institutional American investor, Barings, will enable FFP to significantly extend the average maturity of its debt and diversify its sources of financing. The proceeds will be used to pursue FFP's investment strategy.

Bertrand Finet, CEO of FFP, declared : "We seized an attractive opportunity in the current context. This new financing, aligned with the average holding period of our assets, will enable us to strengthen our liquidity and consider new investments, while maintaining a measured level of debt. "

FFP was advised in this transaction by Degroof Petercam and White & Case.

FFP is an investment company listed on Euronext, majority-owned by Etablissements Peugeot Frères. FFP is one of the leading shareholders of Peugeot SA and pursues a minority shareholdings and long- term investment policy. FFP holds participations in listed companies (SEB, Safran, ORPEA, LISI or SPIE), non-listed companies (Tikehau Capital Advisors, Acteon or Total-Eren),co-investments (IHS or JAB Holding), private equity funds and real estate (SIGNA Prime Selection or Immobilière Dassault).

