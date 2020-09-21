Log in
FFP

FFP
FFP : successfully launches its first US private bond issue (US PP)

09/21/2020

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 21 September 2020

FFP successfully launches its first US private bond issue (US PP)

FFP announces today that it has successfully launched its first US private placement ("US PP"), for a total of €150m with a 10-year maturity (September 2030) and a 2.600% fixed annual rate.

This US PP, placed with a single high-quality institutional American investor, Barings, will enable FFP to significantly extend the average maturity of its debt and diversify its sources of financing. The proceeds will be used to pursue FFP's investment strategy.

Bertrand Finet, CEO of FFP, declared : "We seized an attractive opportunity in the current context. This new financing, aligned with the average holding period of our assets, will enable us to strengthen our liquidity and consider new investments, while maintaining a measured level of debt. "

FFP was advised in this transaction by Degroof Petercam and White & Case.

About FFP:

FFP is an investment company listed on Euronext, majority-owned by Etablissements Peugeot Frères. FFP is one of the leading shareholders of Peugeot SA and pursues a minority shareholdings and long- term investment policy. FFP holds participations in listed companies (SEB, Safran, ORPEA, LISI or SPIE), non-listed companies (Tikehau Capital Advisors, Acteon or Total-Eren),co-investments (IHS or JAB Holding), private equity funds and real estate (SIGNA Prime Selection or Immobilière Dassault).

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

www.groupe-FFP.fr

Investor relations

Press contact

Sébastien Coquard +33 1 84 13 87 20

Vincent Deshayes +33 1 58 43 94 09

sebastien.coquard@groupe-FFP.fr

Vincent.deshayes@havas.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FFP - Société Foncière et Financière de Participations SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 05:39:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 210 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2020 157 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2020 1 058 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 1 842 M 2 185 M 2 184 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart FFP
Duration : Period :
FFP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FFP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 93,17 €
Last Close Price 74,30 €
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Finet Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Robert Peugeot Chairman
Frederic A. Villain Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Georges Chodron de Courcel Non-Independent Director
Jean-Philippe Peugeot Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FFP-28.56%2 185
BLACKROCK, INC.10.79%84 921
UBS GROUP AG-10.18%43 325
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.66%31 360
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.03%29 047
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.68%21 830
