FFW Corporation    FFWC

FFW CORPORATION

(FFWC)
11/23 11:04:54 am
41.25 USD
FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/25/2020 | 09:22am EST
WABASH, Ind., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) (11/24/2020 Close: $41.25), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020.

The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $44.03 per share as of October 31, 2020. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on November 24, 2020 was $41.25 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,142,690 as of the same date. On October 31, 2020, the corporation had assets of $479.4 million and shareholders' equity of $50.3 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Emily Boardman
Treasurer
(260) 563-3185

SOURCE: FFW Corporation



© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,1 M - -
Net income 2020 5,01 M - -
Net cash 2020 36,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 47,1 M 47,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart FFW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FFW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger K. Cromer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Ford Chairman
Scott E. Givens Director
Robert M. Pearson Director
John N. Philippsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FFW CORPORATION0.00%47
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%375 904
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%257 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.23%250 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.22%190 794
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.40%169 629
