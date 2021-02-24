Log in
FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/24/2021
WABASH, Ind., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) (02/23/2021 Close: $40.10), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $46.06 per share as of January 31, 2021. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on February 23, 2021 was $40.10 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,142,690 as of the same date. On January 31, 2021, the corporation had assets of $462.6 million and shareholders' equity of $52.6 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Emily Boardman
Treasurer
(260) 563-3185

SOURCE: FFW Corporation



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,1 M - -
Net income 2020 5,01 M - -
Net cash 2020 36,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 45,8 M 45,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart FFW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FFW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roger K. Cromer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Ford Chairman
Scott E. Givens Director
Robert M. Pearson Director
John N. Philippsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FFW CORPORATION0.88%46
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%208 466
