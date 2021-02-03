Log in
FGV HOLDINGS

(FGV)
Ex-chairman of Malaysian palm agency Felda found guilty of bribery - report

02/03/2021
A man walks past the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The former chairman of Malaysia's state palm plantation agency Felda was sentenced on Wednesday to six years' jail and a fine of 15.45 million ringgit ($3.82 million) after being found guilty of bribery, national news agency Bernama reported.

The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has for years been dogged by allegations of corruption and poor management, which sent its losses and debts soaring over the past decade.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court convicted Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad, who led Felda from 2011 to 2017, of nine counts of bribery for illegally receiving about 3 million ringgit ($741,840) linked to the purchase of a Malaysian hotel, Bernama reported.

The court, however, allowed the jail sentence and fine to be stayed pending an appeal. Mohamad Isa has denied the charges.

The appeal was expected to be filed on Thursday, Mohamad Isa's lawyer Salehuddin Saidin told a televised news conference.

Prosecutors have said Mohamad Isa approved the 160 million ringgit ($39.56 million) hotel purchase without seeking approval from Felda's board, and received the bribes in payment for enabling the deal.

In 2017, Mohamad Isa was replaced as chairman of Felda and listed unit FGV Holdings, one of the world's largest palm oil plantation operators, amid reports of suspicious transactions and deals at both entities.

A government inquiry in 2019 cited mismanagement and bad investments among the reasons for Felda's troubles.

($1 = 4.0440 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 823.25 End-of-day quote.-0.24%
FGV HOLDINGS 0.77% 1.31 End-of-day quote.2.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 57.94 Delayed Quote.6.19%
WTI 0.32% 55.144 Delayed Quote.7.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 748 M 3 644 M 3 644 M
Net income 2020 108 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net Debt 2020 4 208 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 4 743 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 17 104
Free-Float 19,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Haris Fadzilah bin Hassan Chief Executive Officer
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Mohamed Nazeeb P. Alithambi Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS2.34%1 172
CORTEVA, INC.7.15%30 330
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.09%16 871
QL RESOURCES3.62%3 614
GENTING PLANTATIONS-1.42%2 152
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-0.98%1 423
