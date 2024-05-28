Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For The Financial Period Ended 31 March 2024

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes attached to this quarterly report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the Owners of the Company:

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial period Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial period, net of tax

Fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI")

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial assets

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets through other comprehensive income

Interests in associates Interests in joint ventures Deposit and other receivables Deferred tax assets

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2024

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes attached to this quarterly report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Net assets per share attributable to owners of the Company

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2024 (continued)

Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or

- fair value changes in financial assets at FVOCI

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes attached to this quarterly report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income for the financial period

Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

fair value changes in financial assets at FVOCI

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial period, net of tax:

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes attached to this quarterly report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period

Additions of financial assets at other comprehensive income Additions of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (net) Dividend received from joint ventures

Proceed from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Net cash outflow from liquidation of subsidiary

Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

Explanatory Notes on the Quarterly Report - 31 March 2024

This interim financial information of FGV Holdings Berhad ('FGV' or 'Group') is prepared in accordance with the requirements of paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad and complies with the requirements of the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ('MFRS') No. 134 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information should be read in conjunction with FGV audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. These explanatory notes attached to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

1. Basis of Preparation

The financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the Malaysian Financial Reporting

Standards ("MFRS"), International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the requirements of the Companies Act 2016 in Malaysia.

The accounting policies and presentation adopted for this Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information are mainly consistent with those of the Group's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Amendments to existing standards and other accounting pronouncements that are not expected to have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group:

Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024 Amendments to MFRS 101 'Classification of liabilities as current or non-current' ('2020 amendments') and 'Non-current Liabilities with Covenants' ('2022 amendments')

non-current' ('2020 amendments') and 'Non-current Liabilities with Covenants' ('2022 amendments') Amendments to MFRS 16 'Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback'

Amendments to MFRS 107 and MFRS 7 'Supplier Finance Arrangements' Amendments to existing standards that are not yet effective and have not been early adopted by the Group: Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025 Amendments to MFRS 121 on 'Lack of Exchangeability'

The accounting pronouncements that are not yet effective are not expected to have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group.

2. Seasonal or Cyclical Factors

Global sales of oils and fats products follow a similar pattern where sales increases ahead of festivities due to increased consumer demand. In addition, the harvest of fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") at palm oil plantations tends to increase in the second half of the financial year as a result of the rainfall pattern in Malaysia, which leads to a greater supply of CPO and PK during the second half of the financial year as FFB is immediately processed following its harvest.

Sales of refined oils and sugar products in Malaysia typically increase slightly during the months leading up to major holidays and festivals in Malaysia, especially Hari Raya and Chinese New Year, due to increased consumer demand for cooking oil and refined sugar.

8