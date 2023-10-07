KUALA LUMPUR, 7 October - In the effort to further boost its presence in the dairy product segment, FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) today launches its latest dairy product, the Acerola Yogurt under its Bright Cow brand. The launch was held at AEON BiG Wangsa Maju, signifying FGV's strategic collaboration with AEON BiG as one of Bright Cow's partners and retailers that offers a wide range of its dairy products.

From left: Rajesh Dhaman, Head Operations of Aeon BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, Dato' Iszhar Ibrahim, CEO of FGV Dairy Industries Sdn Bhd, Dato' Azizulhasni Awang, Bright Cow Yogurt Ambassador, Razak Aya, Head of FGV Integrated Farming, Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed, Managing Director of AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd.

Yogurt is a good source of calcium and protein that helps improve overall gut health. Bright Cow Acerola Yogurt is the first yogurt range in Malaysia that uses Acerola Cherry, a tropical superfruit as its main ingredient, known for its high vitamin C content, available in two delightful local flavours, Coconut Gula Melaka and Pineapple. Acerola Cherry has 50-100 times more vitamin C than an orange, offering numerous health benefits, making it a nutritious snack choice for all.

"All of our yogurts are made from fresh milk sourced from our farm in Linggi, Negeri Sembilan. From our farm-to-table approach, we offer a wide range of products, including nutritious fresh milk, the creamy goodness of our yogurt, the refreshing zing of kefir, or the wholesome benefits of our UHT milk. Through this latest foray, we are further RE-Defining our efforts in highlighting FGV as a company that champions sustainable foods and agriproducts for generations to come and committed to play an important role in the national food security agenda by delivering affordable, high quality and nutritious products for Malaysians.," said Dato' Nazrul Mansor, Group Chief Executive Officer of FGV.

During the months of October to December, Bright Cow is running a year-end promotion, with 120g Acerola Yogurt priced at RM1.99 (RRP: RM3.00) and Greek Yogurt at RM2.90 (RRP: RM3.90). Other dairy products such as fresh milk and kefir are also available at discounted prices at all 650 retail outlets including AEON, AEON BiG, Giant, Village Grocer, Jaya Grocer, Mercato and Ben's Independent Grocer. Bright Cow's sales for 2024 is projected to double compared to this year.

In conjunction with the launch, Bright Cow also announces the appointment of its very first brand ambassador for its yogurt range, Dato' Azizulhasni Awang. Embracing the slogan 'The Power of Local, The Pride of Nation' the national track cycling champion will be endorsing Bright Cow's yogurt range including Greek Yogurt, Kefir and the newly launched Acerola Yogurt.

"Our affiliation with Dato' Azizulhasni will be centered around the empowerment of local talent, supporting entrepreneurship, promoting nutrition, and embracing social responsibilities, all of which are a source of national pride. With his spirit of perseverance, tenacity, and hard work that Malaysians take pride in, this is exactly what Bright Cow as a local brand is embodying. His dedication to health and fitness mirrors our commitment in providing quality products that promote overall well-being," Dato' Nazrul added.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to work with Bright Cow, especially with the new Acerola Yogurt that is rich in Vitamin C. As a local dairy brand, its identity resonated well with me as a homegrown athlete. My active lifestyle demands me to be in excellent shape which gut health plays an important part of it. Consuming yogurt is part of my balanced diet that will help us with our overall health, and I believe that it will benefit all of us too," said Dato' Azizulhasni.

For more information about Acerola Yogurt and other Bright Cow's dairy products range, please visit Bright Cow's social media platforms at @brightcowmalaysia. To learn more about FGV, watch FGV's new corporate video available at our social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, LinkedIn and YouTube, as well as on the website at www.fgvholdings.com.

