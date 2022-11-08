FGV : Collaborates with BSN to Launch Shariah-Compliant Financing Facility for Umrah, Hajj and Packaged Tours

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 November - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV), via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Felda Travel Sdn Bhd (Felda Travel), has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to launch a new shariah-compliant financing facility specifically for Umrah, Hajj and packaged tours purposes.

The partnership agreement was signed by Amirul Hadi Azlan, Chief Executive Officer of Felda Travel and Norainah Mohmad Zakuan, Head of Retail Banking of BSN. The event was witnessed by Azman Ahmad, Group Divisional Director of Logistics & Support Business of FGV, and Mujibburrahman Abd Rashid, Chief Business Officer of BSN.

"This collaboration with BSN, an established financial institution with a strong national presence, will be a significant milestone for Felda Travel in strengthening our position as Malaysia's trusted and preferred travel agency. We are grateful to be able to offer our travel services to customers in order to make their Umrah, Hajj and packaged tours journeys more affordable," said Azman.

Felda Travel has a solid track record in corporate travel, and steadily build up its Umrah and Hajj business segment for the past 17 years. From booking flights and accommodations to ground transfers, guests of the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah are able to complete their journey with confidence and ease of mind.

BSN's newly launched personal financing is aimed specifically at government and selected private organisation employees for Umrah, Hajj and packaged tours with Felda Travel, BSN's travel partner. The financial service allows financing amounts of up to RM200,000 for a maximum tenure of 10 years.

"Staying true to our vision of 'No Malaysian left behind', BSN has always been mindful of the community's needs by diversifying our product and service offerings to meet the needs of customers tailored to various segments. Therefore, we welcome the collaboration with Felda Travel Sdn Bhd as a partner through Personal Financing for Umrah, Ziarah, Hajj and packaged tours," said Mujibburrahman.

"BSN is the only bank that offers Umrah, Hajj and packaged tours at competitive rates. You also have the chance to win prizes through the BSN SSP Draw that is held every month," Mujibburrahman added.

Umrah and Hajj demand has recently increased significantly after being suspended for over two (2) years during COVID-19. Prior to COVID-19, over 270,000 Malaysians performed Umrah, with another 30,000 pilgrims performing Hajj each year.

ENDS