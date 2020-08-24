Log in
FGV HOLDINGS SAYS EXPECTING LA NINA THIS YEAR, WET SEASON TO LAST UNTIL DECEMBER
0
08/24/2020
FGV HOLDINGS SAYS EXPECTING LA NINA THIS YEAR, WET SEASON TO LAST UNTIL DECEMBER
Financials
MYR
USD
Sales 2020
14 065 M
3 367 M
3 367 M
Net income 2020
-36,2 M
-8,66 M
-8,66 M
Net Debt 2020
4 208 M
1 007 M
1 007 M
P/E ratio 2020
-126x
Yield 2020
1,38%
Capitalization
4 341 M
1 038 M
1 039 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,61x
EV / Sales 2021
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
17 104
Free-Float
32,6%
Managers
Name
Title
Haris Fadzilah bin Hassan
Chief Executive Officer
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid
Chairman
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid
Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya
Independent Non Executive Director
Mohamed Nazeeb P. Alithambi
Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS
-21.71%
1 038
CORTEVA INC
0.00%
21 289
QL RESOURCES
18.20%
3 730
GENTING PLANTATIONS
-6.43%
2 125
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
-4.68%
1 266
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
-19.32%
1 121
