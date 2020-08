Aug 24 (Reuters) - FGV Holdings Bhd:

* FGV HOLDINGS SEES CRUDE PALM OIL PRICES TRADING AT 2400-2600 RGT/T IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* FGV HOLDINGS SAYS EXPECTING LA NINA THIS YEAR, WET SEASON TO LAST UNTIL DECEMBER

* FGV HOLDINGS SAYS EXPECT Q4 DEMAND WILL SOFTEN, BRINGING CRUDE PALM OIL PRICE TO MORE MODERATE NUMBERS THAN CURRENTLY SEEING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)