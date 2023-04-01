FGV : Redesignates Dato' Shahrol Anuwar Sarman as Interim Chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 April - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) is pleased to announce the redesignation of YBhg. Dato' Shahrol Anuwar bin Sarman, a Government Appointed Director on the Board of Directors of FGV as Interim Chairman effective 1 April 2023.

YBhg. Dato' Shahrol will assume this new role until the appointment of a new Chairman by the Special Shareholder of FGV.

The redesignation is following the expiry of tenure of appointment of its previous Chairman, YBhg. Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab on 31 March 2023.

YBhg. Dato' Shahrol Anuwar, 49, has vast experience in leadership roles locally and globally. He held various positions within the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and was the Undersecretary of the Strategic Investment Division, MoF from 2019 to 2022.

Currently, he is the Director of National Budget Office with the MoF.

YBhg. Dato' Shahrol Anuwar holds an MBA from Cardiff University, Wales, United Kingdom and a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Universiti Teknologi MARA.

On behalf of the Group, the Board and Management of FGV, we would like to extend our appreciation to YBhg. Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab for his service and guidance as Chairman of FGV from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2023 and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

