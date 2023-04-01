Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. FGV Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS

(FGV)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-03-30
1.480 MYR   -0.67%
04:19aFgv : Redesignates Dato' Shahrol Anuwar Sarman as Interim Chairman
PU
03/16FGV Holdings Berhad Reports Production Results for the Month of February 2023
CI
03/08Indonesia's biodiesel policy, dry weather to keep palm oil prices elevated
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FGV : Redesignates Dato' Shahrol Anuwar Sarman as Interim Chairman

04/01/2023 | 04:19am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, 1 April - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) is pleased to announce the redesignation of YBhg. Dato' Shahrol Anuwar bin Sarman, a Government Appointed Director on the Board of Directors of FGV as Interim Chairman effective 1 April 2023.

YBhg. Dato' Shahrol will assume this new role until the appointment of a new Chairman by the Special Shareholder of FGV.

The redesignation is following the expiry of tenure of appointment of its previous Chairman, YBhg. Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab on 31 March 2023.

YBhg. Dato' Shahrol Anuwar, 49, has vast experience in leadership roles locally and globally. He held various positions within the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and was the Undersecretary of the Strategic Investment Division, MoF from 2019 to 2022.

Currently, he is the Director of National Budget Office with the MoF.

YBhg. Dato' Shahrol Anuwar holds an MBA from Cardiff University, Wales, United Kingdom and a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Universiti Teknologi MARA.

On behalf of the Group, the Board and Management of FGV, we would like to extend our appreciation to YBhg. Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab for his service and guidance as Chairman of FGV from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2023 and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

ENDS

Attachments

Disclaimer

FGV Holdings Bhd published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 08:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23 780 M 5 386 M 5 386 M
Net income 2022 1 197 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,50x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 5 399 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 577
Free-Float 8,34%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,48 MYR
Average target price 1,50 MYR
Spread / Average Target 1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Nazrul Izam Monsor Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Group Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli Abdul Wahab Director
Mohamed Rafik bin Shah Mohamad Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nonee Ashirin Mohamed Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS12.12%1 223
CORTEVA, INC.2.60%42 977
QL RESOURCES5.44%3 202
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-2.81%1 839
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.14.97%1 440
GENTING PLANTATIONS-7.66%1 201
