KUALA LUMPUR, 20 JUNE 2024 - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) proudly concludes its 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on a triumphant note, marking it as a resounding success.

The virtual gathering, under the leadership of Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa, Chairman of FGV, saw the participation of 1,853 shareholders and proxies, all of whom unequivocally endorsed the nine resolutions presented, signifying a unified commitment to FGV's strategic direction.

During the AGM, the audited financial statement was received for the financial year ended 31st December 2023, along with the reports of the directors and auditors.

The decision to distribute a significant dividend of RM109.44 million, translating to 3 sen per share, exemplifies FGV's balanced approach to capital allocation, ensuring that shareholders are duly rewarded while retaining sufficient internal resources to fuel the Group's ambitious growth trajectory.

Reflecting on FGV's accomplishments in the past year, Tan Sri Rastam said, "FGV demonstrated resilience and determination, navigating challenges while forging a strategic direction. FGV's commitment to sustainability and ethical growth has benefited FELDA settlers and independent smallholders, vital to their fresh fruit bunch (FFB) supply chain. Beyond business goals, FGV's initiatives aim to empower communities and integrate sustainability into operations. We persist in aligning business practices with social innovation, ensuring ongoing progress, growth, and sustainability."

Dato' Nazrul Mansor, Group Chief Executive Officer of FGV said, "FGV sustained profitability amidst market challenges, capitalising on new prospects for sustainable growth. By intensifying the execution of our Strategic Thrusts, we aimed to achieve business objectives, enhance efficiency, and fortify our growth potential. Progressing into the second stage of FGV's Sustainability Strategy, we focused on integrating sustainability practices at the operational level. Additionally, governance initiatives were implemented to bolster transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency."

Such efforts, he emphasised, are integral to FGV's overarching mission of fostering sustainable growth while simultaneously creating enduring value for all stakeholders.

As FGV charts a course towards a future defined by sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth, its steadfast commitment to excellence and ethical leadership serves as a beacon of inspiration for industries far and wide. Indeed, the AGM stands not merely as a testament to past achievements but as a clarion call for continued collaboration, innovation, and resilience in the pursuit of a brighter tomorrow.

ENDS