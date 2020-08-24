Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  FGV Holdings    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS

(FGV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia's FGV expects palm oil demand to soften in fourth quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the FGV headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) said on Monday it expects crude palm oil prices to fall in the second half of the year with a dip in demand in the fourth quarter.

The world's largest crude palm oil producer estimated crude palm oil prices to trade between 2,400 and 2,600 ringgit ($574.85-$622.75) a tonne.

Malaysia benchmark crude palm oil has rallied by about 16% since June to 2,689 ringgit a tonne on Monday, buoyed by recovering demand as coronavirus curbs have eased in many countries.[POI/]

"Restocking in China and India was the main push for good crude palm oil prices, but we expect fourth-quarter demand to soften a bit," Haris Fadzilah Hassan, FGV's group chief executive, told a news conference.

Current prices cannot be sustained until the end of the year, he said.

The palm giant is also expecting the rainy season to persist until December due to a La Nina weather pattern.

FGV recorded a second-quarter profit of 20.5 million ringgit compared with a net loss of 52.2 million ringgit last year.

It swung to a profit on higher crude palm oil prices and narrowing losses in the sugar sector, recovering from a sharp first-quarter loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FGV had reported a net loss of 142.3 million ringgit in the first quarter on lower output and a demand slump due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue rose marginally to 3.29 billion ringgit, up from 3.28 billion ringgit last year.

"However, overall performance was affected by the coronavirus pandemic which continues to spread globally," Haris Fadzilah said in a bourse filing.

Improvements to efficiency in its plantation operations helped normalise crude palm oil production despite losing 79,000 tonnes of unharvested palm fruit due to a partial lockdown to contain the virus, he said.

"We are mindful that the nascent signs of recovery may not be sustainable due to the volatility in global markets and economies," Haris Fadzilah added.

($1 = 4.1750 ringgit)

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Mei Mei Chu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.65% 645.25 End-of-day quote.-7.62%
FGV HOLDINGS 0.00% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-21.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.54% 44.68 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
WTI 0.54% 42.653 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FGV HOLDINGS
05:02aMalaysia's FGV expects palm oil demand to soften in fourth quarter
RE
03:32aFGV Holdings Says Expect Q4 Demand Will Soften, To Bring Crude Palm Oil Price..
RE
03:32aFgv holdings says expect q4 demand will soften, bringing crude palm oil price..
RE
03:28aFgv holdings says expecting la nina this year, wet season to last until decem..
RE
03:26aFgv holdings says expect q4 demand will soften, bringing crude palm oil prici..
RE
03:19aFgv holdings sees crude palm oil prices trading at 2400-2600 rgt/t in second ..
RE
08/17Pandemic forces Malaysian palm industry to rethink reliance on foreign labour
RE
07/10Malaysia's Sime Darby seeks detail after palm oil ban request
RE
07/08Malaysia's Sime Darby to look into report of forced labour in call for U.S. i..
RE
06/24Malaysian palm oil producers step up perks to retain foreign workers amid pan..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 065 M 3 367 M 3 367 M
Net income 2020 -36,2 M -8,66 M -8,66 M
Net Debt 2020 4 208 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
P/E ratio 2020 -126x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 4 341 M 1 038 M 1 039 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 17 104
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,06 MYR
Last Close Price 1,19 MYR
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haris Fadzilah bin Hassan Chief Executive Officer
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Mohamed Nazeeb P. Alithambi Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS-21.71%1 038
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 289
QL RESOURCES18.20%3 730
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.43%2 125
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-4.68%1 266
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-19.32%1 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group