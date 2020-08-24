Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  FGV Holdings

FGV HOLDINGS

(FGV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia's FGV posts second-quarter profit of 20.5 million ringgit on higher palm oil prices

08/24/2020 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the FGV headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) on Monday swung to a profit in the second quarter on higher crude palm oil prices and narrowing losses in the sugar sector, recovering from a sharp first-quarter loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's largest crude palm oil producer recorded a profit of 20.5 million ringgit ($4.91 million) in the quarter compared with a net loss of 52.2 million ringgit last year.

FGV had reported a net loss of 142.3 million ringgit in the first quarter on lower output and a demand slump due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude palm oil prices for the April-June period rose 18% from the year before, the firm said in a bourse filing.

Revenue rose marginally to 3.29 billion ringgit ($787.46 million), up from 3.28 billion ringgit last year.

"However, overall performance was affected by the coronavirus pandemic which continues to spread globally," said Haris Fadzilah Hassan, FGV's group chief executive officer, in a statement.

Improvements to efficiency in its plantation operations helped normalize crude palm oil production despite losing 79,000 tonnes of unharvested palm fruit due to a partial lockdown to contain the virus, he said.

Travel and movement restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak have left Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, grappling with a shortage of workers.

The labor crunch is feared to hurt palm oil production this year by delaying the harvest of perishable fruit.

"We are mindful that the nascent signs of recovery may not be sustainable due to the volatility in global markets and economies," Haris Fadzilah added.

By Mei Mei Chu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.65% 645.25 End-of-day quote.-7.62%
FGV HOLDINGS 0.00% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-21.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 44.42 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
WTI -0.12% 42.384 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 065 M 3 366 M 3 366 M
Net income 2020 -36,2 M -8,66 M -8,66 M
Net Debt 2020 4 208 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
P/E ratio 2020 -126x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 4 341 M 1 038 M 1 039 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 17 104
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,06 MYR
Last Close Price 1,19 MYR
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haris Fadzilah bin Hassan Chief Executive Officer
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Mohamed Nazeeb P. Alithambi Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS-21.71%1 038
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 289
QL RESOURCES18.20%3 730
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.43%2 125
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-4.68%1 266
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-19.32%1 121
