Malaysia's FGV posts second-quarter profit of 20.5 million ringgit on higher palm oil prices

The world's largest crude palm oil producer recorded a profit of 20.5 million ringgit ($4.91 million) in the quarter compared with a net loss of 52.2 million ringgit last year.

FGV had reported a net loss of 142.3 million ringgit in the first quarter on lower output and a demand slump due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude palm oil prices for the April-June period rose 18% from the year before, the firm said in a bourse filing.

Revenue rose marginally to 3.29 billion ringgit ($787.46 million), up from 3.28 billion ringgit last year.

"However, overall performance was affected by the coronavirus pandemic which continues to spread globally," said Haris Fadzilah Hassan, FGV's group chief executive officer, in a statement.

Improvements to efficiency in its plantation operations helped normalize crude palm oil production despite losing 79,000 tonnes of unharvested palm fruit due to a partial lockdown to contain the virus, he said.

Travel and movement restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak have left Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, grappling with a shortage of workers.

The labor crunch is feared to hurt palm oil production this year by delaying the harvest of perishable fruit.

"We are mindful that the nascent signs of recovery may not be sustainable due to the volatility in global markets and economies," Haris Fadzilah added.

By Mei Mei Chu