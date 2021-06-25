Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  FGV Holdings
  News
  Summary
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS

(FGV)
  Report
Malaysian palm giant IOI says to assist if U.S. probes alleged forced labour

06/25/2021 | 12:43am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil company IOI Corporation said on Friday it had been made aware of a letter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about opening an investigation into allegations of labour abuses at the company.

According to IOI, CBP in the letter to a labour activist acknowledged the receipt of a petition providing information on alleged forced labour conditions at the company and found it sufficient to open an investigation.

IOI said while it had been made aware of the letter, it had not been notified directly by the CBP.

"Nevertheless, IOI will take the proactive step in contacting CBP to confirm the existence of an investigation and offer our co-operation in providing explanation and documents to assist," IOI said in a statement on its website.

The CBP did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment by Reuters.

IOI is the third palm oil giant in Malaysia to face U.S. scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers, as the industry seeks to defend its image after mounting allegations of human rights abuses.

The CBP last year banned imports from FGV Holdings and Sime Darby Plantations over forced labour allegations.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer and exporter, is heavily reliant on migrants from Indonesia, India and Bangladesh to produce the edible oil found in everything from food to cosmetics to biodiesel.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FGV HOLDINGS -0.77% 1.29 End-of-day quote.0.78%
IOI CORPORATION 0.52% 3.83 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
SIME DARBY -1.36% 2.17 End-of-day quote.-6.06%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION 0.00% 4.14 End-of-day quote.-17.03%
All news about FGV HOLDINGS
12:43aMalaysian palm giant IOI says to assist if U.S. probes alleged forced labour
RE
12:27aMalaysian palm giant IOI says to assist if U.S. probes alleged forced labor
RE
06/23FGV  : Shareholders Approve FGV's Resolutions at 13th Annual General Meeting
PU
06/18FGV  : Malaysia's FGV to pick auditor to assess forced labour accusation
RE
06/18FGV  : Updates its Steps to Address the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)..
PU
06/08FGV  : Signs Share Sales Agreement with MSM to Acquire MSM Perlis
PU
06/02FGV  : Ensures Sufficient Supply of its Consumer Products during Lockdown
PU
05/28Malaysia's FGV posts Q1 loss, warns pandemic challenges ongoing
RE
05/28FGV  : Records Higher Operating Profit of RM186 Million in 1Q FY2021
PU
05/28FGV  : 1Q FY2021 Quarter Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 854 M 3 816 M 3 816 M
Net income 2021 199 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2021 4 599 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 4 706 M 1 131 M 1 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 15 660
Free-Float 21,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,29 MYR
Average target price 1,36 MYR
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Group Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli Abdul Wahab Chairman
Nesadurai Kalanithi Independent Non Executive Director
Yusli bin Mohamed Yusoff Deputy Chairman
Hoi Lai Ping Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS0.78%1 131
CORTEVA, INC.12.53%32 115
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-23.48%13 890
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-20.73%4 248
QL RESOURCES-0.86%3 346
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.77.78%1 843