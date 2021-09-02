FGV Berhad : Board Establishes Committee for Sustainability

FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) is pleased to announce the establishment of its Board Sustainability Committee, whose main role is to assist FGV's Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities in relation to FGV Group's sustainability policies, strategies and initiatives. Previously, FGV's sustainability matters were under the purview of its Board Governance and Risk Management Committee (BGRMC).

The decision reinforces FGV's unwavering commitment to sustainability, and reflects FGV's resolve in ensuring that environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations continue to take centre stage in FGV's undertakings.

The Committee is presided over by Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab, Chairman of FGV and comprises four other members of the Board namely Dato' Yusli Mohamed Yusoff, Dato' Amiruddin Abdul Satar, Nik Fazila Nik Mohamed Shihabuddin and Kasmuri Sukardi.

In formulating the responsibilities and functions of the Committee, FGV has also taken into account various guidance documents including the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance (MCCG) 2021.

The formation of the Committee, which will meet at least four times a year, will also provide the appropriate platform for more focused deliberation on sustainability-related matters such as human rights, labour standards, health and safety, climate action, biodiversity, traceability and supply chain, as well as circular economy, among others.

FGV believes that the Committee will bolster FGV's existing efforts and will put FGV in an even better position to address challenges relating to sustainability, and to contribute more significantly to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to the advancement of the overall sustainability agenda.

FGV shall make further announcements if there are any material development in respect of this matter.

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD