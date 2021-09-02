Log in
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/01
1.47 MYR   -1.34%
02:32aFGV BERHAD : Board Establishes Committee for Sustainability
PU
09/01FGV BERHAD : Holdings Posts Higher Profit, Revenue in Q2
MT
08/31FGV BERHAD : 2Q FY2020 Quarterly Results Briefing
PU
FGV Berhad : Board Establishes Committee for Sustainability

09/02/2021 | 02:32am EDT
FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) is pleased to announce the establishment of its Board Sustainability Committee, whose main role is to assist FGV's Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities in relation to FGV Group's sustainability policies, strategies and initiatives. Previously, FGV's sustainability matters were under the purview of its Board Governance and Risk Management Committee (BGRMC).

The decision reinforces FGV's unwavering commitment to sustainability, and reflects FGV's resolve in ensuring that environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations continue to take centre stage in FGV's undertakings.

The Committee is presided over by Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab, Chairman of FGV and comprises four other members of the Board namely Dato' Yusli Mohamed Yusoff, Dato' Amiruddin Abdul Satar, Nik Fazila Nik Mohamed Shihabuddin and Kasmuri Sukardi.

In formulating the responsibilities and functions of the Committee, FGV has also taken into account various guidance documents including the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance (MCCG) 2021.

The formation of the Committee, which will meet at least four times a year, will also provide the appropriate platform for more focused deliberation on sustainability-related matters such as human rights, labour standards, health and safety, climate action, biodiversity, traceability and supply chain, as well as circular economy, among others.

FGV believes that the Committee will bolster FGV's existing efforts and will put FGV in an even better position to address challenges relating to sustainability, and to contribute more significantly to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to the advancement of the overall sustainability agenda.

FGV shall make further announcements if there are any material development in respect of this matter.

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

Disclaimer

FGV Holdings Bhd published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 429 M 3 952 M 3 952 M
Net income 2021 260 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 5 363 M 1 291 M 1 290 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 660
Free-Float 21,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,47 MYR
Average target price 1,49 MYR
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Group Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli Abdul Wahab Chairman
Yusli bin Mohamed Yusoff Deputy Chairman
Mohamed Rafik bin Shah Mohamad Independent Non-Executive Director
Nonee Ashirin Mohamed Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD14.84%1 291
CORTEVA, INC.14.62%32 583
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-27.81%12 984
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-23.84%4 034
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-5.17%3 222
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.68.31%1 701