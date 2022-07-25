FGV Berhad : Collaborates with Yayasan Didik Negara to Educate Young Learners on Wildlife Conservation

ZOO NEGARA, 25 July 2022 - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) in partnership with Yayasan Didik Negara (YDN) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) launches the pilot programme of "Eksplorasi Alam Lestari" to create awareness on wildlife conservation amongst children.

The programme was officiated by Datuk Dr. Mohd Radzi Jidin, Senior Education Minister of Malaysia, earlier today.

Organised by YDN, a foundation that focuses on fundraising activities to strengthen the national education ecosystem, the pilot project was hosted by the National Zoo of Malaysia with participation of 120 primary school students from several selected schools in Putrajaya.

The interactive program nurtures values that align with MoE's concept Sekolahku SEJAHTERA's core principles which aim to inculcate good behavioural traits of being happy, exploratory, harmonious, meticulous, rational, and articulate among the school children.

This awareness program also aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially on SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 15 (Life on Land) and SDG 17 (Partnership for Goals) by diversifying the classroom environment and providing visual learning about the natural ecosystem.

Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor, Group Chief Executive Officer of FGV said, "It is our shared responsibility be it individual, community, private companies, or government institutions to protect and conserve the flora & fauna and its habitat ecosystem together."

"In line with our strong commitment to sustainability especially on our environmental pillar, FGV always prioritizes our efforts and resources in protecting the ecosystem and conserving the biodiversity, especially when many of our plantations are close to the proximity of natural forest reserves which are homes to many endangered, rare and threatened species," he added.

Currently, FGV also actively involves in several conservation initiatives to protect the endangered wildlife including the Sun Bear Conservation Programme (SBCP) and managing the human-elephant conflict.

