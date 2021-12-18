FGV Berhad : Committed to Respecting and Protecting the Rights of Migrant Workers

FGV joins the international community in observing International Migrants Day. In many countries, including in Malaysia, migrant workers have contributed immensely to national development through various sectors such as plantation, manufacturing and construction, among many others. Unfortunately, the role of migrant workers in society and in promoting economic growth often goes unrecognised and underappreciated. Furthermore, migrant workers remain very vulnerable to human rights abuses, through no fault of their own.

As an employer of more than 20 thousand migrant workers, FGV is committed to strengthening its labour practices towards ensuring that the rights of the migrant workers are fully respected and protected. To this end, FGV has dedicated much effort and resources to implement various initiatives that aim at further promoting and protecting the rights of its workers including migrant workers.

Since 2020, FGV began to roll out the FGV e-Wallet system that facilitates cashless transactions for payroll and remittance for migrant workers. The e-Wallet system is currently being upgraded to provide access to a number of additional in-app functions including e-Attendance, e-Grievance, e-Announcements, e-SOS and e-Learning.

On top of the RM350 million invested to construct 319 blocks of new workers' housing over the past three years, FGV has allocated additional funds amounting to RM43 million in 2021 to further enhance facilities for its workers. These include refurbishing the older housing in 169 plantations and upgrading equipment to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply, particularly in areas that do not have access to the national power grid and state-provided water supply.

To improve access to healthcare for our workers, FGV has established 13 clinics in our plantations that are located in remote areas, with the guidance and approval of the Ministry of Health. FGV also fulfils its responsibility to ensure that all its workers including migrant workers obtain the necessary vaccinations for protection against COVID-19.

In anticipation of the Government's decision to reopen Malaysia's borders to new migrant recruits, FGV has put in place additional safeguards and due diligence measures including a pre-sourcing assessment mechanism, to align its recruitment procedures with best practices relating to responsible and ethical recruitment.

On the occasion of International Migrants Day, FGV reiterates its commitment to human rights, and joins the call to give migrant workers the recognition they deserve and more importantly, to promote greater respect for their rights.

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD