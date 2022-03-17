Log in
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
FGV Berhad : Ladang'57 Makes Its Way into MYDIN

03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, 17 March 2022 - Ladang'57, FGV Holdings Berhad's premium brand for its cash crop products, will be available from this month onwards at the MYDIN chain of outlets throughout the nation.

Consumers can find premium quality local produce in 62 MYDIN outlets such as MD2 pineapple, Cavendish banana, sweet corn, pandan coconut, MD2 juice and MD2 cuts. Other seasonal products will be available from time to time, including its Chuping Harumanis mangoes targeted from April onwards.

From Left: Datuk Wira Dr Ameer Ali Mydin, MYDIN's Managing Director, Abdul Rahman Yunus, Pasir Tumboh state assemblyman and Abdul Razak Aya, Head of Integrated Farming, FGV Holdings Berhad.

"Our products are sourced straight from the farm with the best quality and taste. Through our subsidiary, FGV Integrated Farming Holdings Sdn Bhd (FGVIF), we promise consistent supply and premium quality of fruits for customers of MYDIN," said Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor, Group Chief Executive Officer of FGV.

Produced and grown in Malaysia by FGV and its contract farmers, Nazrul said, Ladang'57 represents its commitment towards the nation's food security programme by supporting and upscaling local farmers and their produce, which are safe and sustainable.

"We are also positioning Ladang'57 as one of the food brands under the FGV Group to propel FGV as a leading food producer in Malaysia," added Nazrul.

Ladang'57 debut in MYDIN coincided with their latest and largest outlet in Tunjong, Kelantan recently in the presence of MYDIN's Managing Director, Datuk Wira Dr Ameer Ali Mydin and Pasir Tumboh state assemblyman Abdul Rahman Yunus.

Ladang'57 was officially launched in February 2021 and is currently available in Klang Valley. Customers can get their daily dose of fresh fruits via gogopasar.com, FGV's e-grocery platform for the Klang Valley market.

End

Disclaimer

FGV Holdings Bhd published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
