Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. FGV Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-31
1.730 MYR   +1.17%
06/01FGV BERHAD : Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) – FGV Holdings Berhad Seals Collaboration to Sustain the Productivity of Plantation Sector
PU
05/31Indonesia cancels plan to send workers to Malaysia's palm plantations
RE
05/31FGV Ends Tie Up With Department of Veterinary Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FGV Berhad : Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) – FGV Holdings Berhad Seals Collaboration to Sustain the Productivity of Plantation Sector

06/01/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This collaboration between MPC and FGV is expected to produce competent talent and create a business environment that supports the development of the country's plantation and agriculture industries.

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 June 2022 - Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) remains committed to collaborating with FGV Holdings Berhad to enable both parties to work together in implementing and creating additional productivity improvement programs, especially in the FGV plantation sector.

MPC - FGV collaboration started in 2019 and will continue until 2024 to produce innovative, skilled, and knowledgeable sustainable workforce in the plantation sector.

This inventive collaboration is expected to produce role model employees that are forward-thinking with exemplary behaviours to support the holistic transformation of the country's plantation sector as well as build a positive work environment to ensure the smoothness of business operations.

MPC Director General, Dato' Abdul Latif bin Haji Abu Seman said, talent and workplace of business are essential in ensuring rapid productivity growth.

"Efficient and effective talent management as well as conducive business ecosystem increase business productivity, performance, and profitability.

"This smart collaboration between MPC and FGV is expected to produce competent talent and create a business environment that supports the development of the country's plantation and agriculture industries. Previous productivity specialists produced from this improvement program have successfully managed a consultancy project at the FGV palm oil mill and transformed the mindset of employees towards efficient and effective management. This collaboration creates a Waterfall Effect with a significant spill-over effects on FGV, factories, plantations and the entire value chain for yield production, increased productivity and economy in the plantation sector as well as the country. The target is to double the productivity growth of the organisation," he said.

Four main thrusts of activity implementation have been identified through this collaboration, and within 36 months since this collaboration was signed, three out of four scopes of these activities have been successfully implemented. Eight plantation models of the FGV plantation sector have been awarded QE/5S Certification with five of them receiving the highest three-star certification from MPC along with other recognitions at the national level.

FGV is always aware and committed to increasing productivity and future sustainability of the company.

Meanwhile, FGV Group Plantation Sector Director, Mohd Sarian Md Sahid said, FGV is always aware and committed to increasing productivity and future sustainability of the company. Through this collaboration, FGV plantation sector employees will be trained to become creative and innovative cultured workers who can contribute to increase the company's productivity.

"The signing of the Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with MPC is one of the efforts in Plantation Sector Transformation Plan starting in 2019 until 2030. MPC - FGV collaboration includes Capacity Building, Awareness and Outreach, Audit and Certification, and Organizational and Business Excellence. Based on the effectiveness of the cooperation achieved from 2019, FGV and MPC extended the MoC period for another 3 years, with the addition of further initiatives in line with current trends and demands," he said.

From left: Zur'ain binti Madon, Head Operational Excellence Division of FGV Holdings Berhad, Mohd Sarian bin Md Sahid Director of FGV's Group Plantation Sector, Dato' Abdul Latif bin Haji Abu Seman MPC Director General with one of the participants.

The program also celebrated 22 FGV participants which are certified as Productivity Champions after completing a virtual capacity building program to enhance competencies in productivity management.

The 22 trained experts have implemented improvement programs covering operations in oil palm plantations, oil palm mills, rubber mills and DOP (Delima Oil Products) under the Transformation Programs inspired and led by FGV's Plantation Sector Operational Excellence Division.

It involves 64 palm oil mills, 165 oil palm plantations and 4 rubber mills. A total of 10 FGV subsidiaries have already received certification from MPC and 7 companies have been recognised by the FGV Internal Certification Program. 2 project models of Maokil Palm Oil Mill and Palong 8 Rubber Mill have won Gold Awards in the QE/5S Annual Challenge Program (AQEC) organised by MPC. The model and program are being adapted throughout FGV.

END

Disclaimer

FGV Holdings Bhd published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
06/01FGV BERHAD : Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) – FGV Holdings Berhad Seals Col..
PU
05/31Indonesia cancels plan to send workers to Malaysia's palm plantations
RE
05/31FGV Ends Tie Up With Department of Veterinary Services
MT
05/31FGV BERHAD : Registered Profit Before Tax (PBT) of RM501 million in 1Q FY2022
PU
05/31FGV Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31FGV BERHAD : 1Q FY2022 Quarterly Results Briefing
PU
05/31FGV BERHAD : 1Q FY2022 Quarterly Report
PU
05/31FGV BERHAD : 1Q FY2022 Media Release
PU
05/20FGV Holdings Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of April 2022
CI
05/10Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 823 M 5 435 M 5 435 M
Net income 2022 1 237 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,10x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 6 311 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 15 577
Free-Float 8,06%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,73 MYR
Average target price 1,96 MYR
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Nazrul Izam Monsor Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Group Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli Abdul Wahab Director
Mohamed Rafik bin Shah Mohamad Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nonee Ashirin Mohamed Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD16.89%1 424
CORTEVA, INC.32.45%45 318
QL RESOURCES BERHAD12.91%2 850
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.33.99%2 401
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD12.84%1 557
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED1.69%1 335