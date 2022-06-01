FGV Berhad : Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) – FGV Holdings Berhad Seals Collaboration to Sustain the Productivity of Plantation Sector

This collaboration between MPC and FGV is expected to produce competent talent and create a business environment that supports the development of the country's plantation and agriculture industries.

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 June 2022 - Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) remains committed to collaborating with FGV Holdings Berhad to enable both parties to work together in implementing and creating additional productivity improvement programs, especially in the FGV plantation sector.

MPC - FGV collaboration started in 2019 and will continue until 2024 to produce innovative, skilled, and knowledgeable sustainable workforce in the plantation sector.

This inventive collaboration is expected to produce role model employees that are forward-thinking with exemplary behaviours to support the holistic transformation of the country's plantation sector as well as build a positive work environment to ensure the smoothness of business operations.

MPC Director General, Dato' Abdul Latif bin Haji Abu Seman said, talent and workplace of business are essential in ensuring rapid productivity growth.

"Efficient and effective talent management as well as conducive business ecosystem increase business productivity, performance, and profitability.

"This smart collaboration between MPC and FGV is expected to produce competent talent and create a business environment that supports the development of the country's plantation and agriculture industries. Previous productivity specialists produced from this improvement program have successfully managed a consultancy project at the FGV palm oil mill and transformed the mindset of employees towards efficient and effective management. This collaboration creates a Waterfall Effect with a significant spill-over effects on FGV, factories, plantations and the entire value chain for yield production, increased productivity and economy in the plantation sector as well as the country. The target is to double the productivity growth of the organisation," he said.

Four main thrusts of activity implementation have been identified through this collaboration, and within 36 months since this collaboration was signed, three out of four scopes of these activities have been successfully implemented. Eight plantation models of the FGV plantation sector have been awarded QE/5S Certification with five of them receiving the highest three-star certification from MPC along with other recognitions at the national level.

FGV is always aware and committed to increasing productivity and future sustainability of the company.

Meanwhile, FGV Group Plantation Sector Director, Mohd Sarian Md Sahid said, FGV is always aware and committed to increasing productivity and future sustainability of the company. Through this collaboration, FGV plantation sector employees will be trained to become creative and innovative cultured workers who can contribute to increase the company's productivity.

"The signing of the Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with MPC is one of the efforts in Plantation Sector Transformation Plan starting in 2019 until 2030. MPC - FGV collaboration includes Capacity Building, Awareness and Outreach, Audit and Certification, and Organizational and Business Excellence. Based on the effectiveness of the cooperation achieved from 2019, FGV and MPC extended the MoC period for another 3 years, with the addition of further initiatives in line with current trends and demands," he said.

From left: Zur'ain binti Madon, Head Operational Excellence Division of FGV Holdings Berhad, Mohd Sarian bin Md Sahid Director of FGV's Group Plantation Sector, Dato' Abdul Latif bin Haji Abu Seman MPC Director General with one of the participants.

The program also celebrated 22 FGV participants which are certified as Productivity Champions after completing a virtual capacity building program to enhance competencies in productivity management.

The 22 trained experts have implemented improvement programs covering operations in oil palm plantations, oil palm mills, rubber mills and DOP (Delima Oil Products) under the Transformation Programs inspired and led by FGV's Plantation Sector Operational Excellence Division.

It involves 64 palm oil mills, 165 oil palm plantations and 4 rubber mills. A total of 10 FGV subsidiaries have already received certification from MPC and 7 companies have been recognised by the FGV Internal Certification Program. 2 project models of Maokil Palm Oil Mill and Palong 8 Rubber Mill have won Gold Awards in the QE/5S Annual Challenge Program (AQEC) organised by MPC. The model and program are being adapted throughout FGV.

