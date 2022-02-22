FGV Berhad : More Paddy Farmers Enroll in FGV's Fortified Field™ Fragrant Rice (3FR) Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 February 2022 - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) through its subsidiary, FGV Integrated Farming Holdings Sdn. Bhd. (FGVIF) continues to strengthen the local fragrant rice market with the latest development of its paddy rice farming business.

FGV's unique Fortified Field™ Fragrant Rice (3FR) programme, which is in support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI)'s Large-Scale Smart Paddy Field Programme (Smart SBB) has expanded its granary fields to 625 hectares (ha) for existing planting season this year, compared to 577ha allocated last year in both Smart SBB's projects in the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) Barat Laut, Selangor and IADA Seberang Perak, Perak.

The increase in planting hectarage allocation will benefit about 350 of FGV's current local contract farmers, a significant increase from 265 farmers last year, giving them a potential income of RM1,540 per metric tonne (MT) of paddy yield.

From Left: Azman Md Azhar, FGVIF's Head of Paddy & Rice, Rozaidi Abdul Rahman, Director of IADA Barat Laut Selangor, YB Datuk Dr. Nik Muhammad Zawawi Hj Salleh, Deputy Minister II of MAFI, Dato' Mohd Shamsudin, ADUN Sg Burong, En Abdul Razak Aya, Head of FGV Integrated Farming, and Tuan Hj Jasman, representative of the Member of Parliament for Tanjung Karang at the IADA Barat Laut, Selangor

Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor, FGV's Group Chief Executive Officer said, "As one of Malaysia's leading food and agribusiness companies, FGV continuously strives to provide smart farming solutions and modernise our best farming practices in maximising yields and returns especially for our farmers. Therefore, we are highly proud of our success in anchoring the SMART SBB projects in both IADAs through our 3FR."

FGV's 3FR, which was introduced last year, is a comprehensive planting system that integrates smart agricultural technologies and Agriculture 4.0 for effective fragrant rice paddy cultivation.

"The 3FR programme is now underway to implement the usage of microbes and soil conditioner to enhance soil fertility which will result in improved yield, especially at the low-yielding area. On top of that, we have also installed a weather station at the IADA Seberang Perak site, that monitors real-time data on soil pH, temperature, humidity, pressure, wind speed, wind direction including rainfall. This will give us sufficient and necessary information on the soil treatment needed, thereby increasing the desired paddy yield.

The 3FR programme also sets a new benchmark for the industry from the existing methods through drone technology utilisation in the fields, to hyperspectral imaging in pest and disease control," continued Mohd Nazrul.

FGV today welcomed a visit by YB Datuk Dr. Nik Muhammad Zawawi Bin Hj Salleh, Deputy Minister II of MAFI at the IADA Barat Laut, Selangor to monitor the implementation of Smart SBB MAFI-FGV as well as learn more on the 3FR programme by FGVIF.

FGV's current rice variants include SAJI Super Special Tempatan (SST) and imported white rice (IWR). FGV also plans to launch its new rice variant this year - SAJI Aroma and SAJI basmathi.

"We are currently engaging with our strategic partners to distribute our SAJI Aroma nationwide. This would be the first commercialised local fragrant rice of the MRQ76 variety which is known to be at par with its imported variety. We target for the new rice variants to appeal to existing and loyal customers of our SAJI brand and eventually become the number one choice of every Malaysian household," said Mohd Nazrul.

