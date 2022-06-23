FGV Berhad : Resolutions at 14th Annual General Meeting Approved by Shareholders

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 June 2022 - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) is pleased to declare that its

shareholders have approved all the 13 resolutions at its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM),

held virtually today. The percentage of shares voted FOR each of the 13 resolutions were

close to 100%.

At the start of the AGM, Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab, congratulate all employees as FGV has

recorded the best result since going public in 2012 despite various challenges faced in 2021.

FGV remains committed to invest and expand towards a broader range of sustainable and

synergised agribusinesses and is targeted to move into higher value-added business activities

to achieve more stable returns.

According to Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab Chairman of FGV, "FGV aspires to become one of the

world's leading sustainable agribusiness players with reputable product brands, and strong

distribution capabilities. With this, we are advancing our sustainability journey as the first food

and agribusiness company in Malaysia to formalise a Climate Action Plan target with the

United Nations."

He added, FGV intends to change the narrative for Malaysian palm oil by ensuring that

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations continue to take the centre

stage in all FGV's undertakings.

"We believe, this is key to advocating the sustainable benefits of palm oil at a global level and

helping the industry gain international acceptance and support as the way forward to meet the

needs of a growing world population" said Dzulkifli.

Other than that, one of the key updates during the meeting is the increase in Board and

Chairman fees and allowances which was proposed after taking into consideration the

complexity as well as the number of business verticals of FGV Group compared to other

plantation companies.

FGV will strive to keep this positive momentum to meet the expectations of its stakeholders

and to achieve the targets set for 2022.

Moving forward, for the year 2022 FGV will ensure its Strategic Business Plan provides

benefits to the smallholders, especially Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) settlers,

as FELDA has emerged as FGV's largest shareholders by end-2021 with 79.80%

shareholding.

FGV expects to harness mutually beneficial synergies from this closer relationship between

FELDA and FGV, driven by clearer communication of shared goals and more responsive

strategic alignment.

