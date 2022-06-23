Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. FGV Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-21
1.510 MYR   -3.82%
10:16aFGV BERHAD : Resolutions at 14th Annual General Meeting Approved by Shareholders
PU
06/13FGV Holdings Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of May 2022
CI
06/08FGV BERHAD : Educates Farmers on Sustainable Rat Control Through BUTIK S Under Paddy Production Incentive Scheme (SIPP)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FGV Berhad : Resolutions at 14th Annual General Meeting Approved by Shareholders

06/23/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 June 2022 - FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) is pleased to declare that its
shareholders have approved all the 13 resolutions at its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM),
held virtually today. The percentage of shares voted FOR each of the 13 resolutions were
close to 100%.

At the start of the AGM, Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab, congratulate all employees as FGV has
recorded the best result since going public in 2012 despite various challenges faced in 2021.

FGV remains committed to invest and expand towards a broader range of sustainable and
synergised agribusinesses and is targeted to move into higher value-added business activities
to achieve more stable returns.

According to Dato' Dzulkifli Abd Wahab Chairman of FGV, "FGV aspires to become one of the
world's leading sustainable agribusiness players with reputable product brands, and strong
distribution capabilities. With this, we are advancing our sustainability journey as the first food
and agribusiness company in Malaysia to formalise a Climate Action Plan target with the
United Nations."

He added, FGV intends to change the narrative for Malaysian palm oil by ensuring that
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations continue to take the centre
stage in all FGV's undertakings.

"We believe, this is key to advocating the sustainable benefits of palm oil at a global level and
helping the industry gain international acceptance and support as the way forward to meet the
needs of a growing world population" said Dzulkifli.

Other than that, one of the key updates during the meeting is the increase in Board and
Chairman fees and allowances which was proposed after taking into consideration the
complexity as well as the number of business verticals of FGV Group compared to other
plantation companies.

FGV will strive to keep this positive momentum to meet the expectations of its stakeholders
and to achieve the targets set for 2022.

Moving forward, for the year 2022 FGV will ensure its Strategic Business Plan provides
benefits to the smallholders, especially Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) settlers,
as FELDA has emerged as FGV's largest shareholders by end-2021 with 79.80%
shareholding.

FGV expects to harness mutually beneficial synergies from this closer relationship between
FELDA and FGV, driven by clearer communication of shared goals and more responsive
strategic alignment.

ENDS

Disclaimer

FGV Holdings Bhd published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
10:16aFGV BERHAD : Resolutions at 14th Annual General Meeting Approved by Shareholders
PU
06/13FGV Holdings Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of May 2022
CI
06/08FGV BERHAD : Educates Farmers on Sustainable Rat Control Through BUTIK S Under Paddy Produ..
PU
06/01FGV BERHAD : Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) – FGV Holdings Berhad Seals Col..
PU
05/31Indonesia cancels plan to send workers to Malaysia's palm plantations
RE
05/31FGV Ends Tie Up With Department of Veterinary Services
MT
05/31FGV BERHAD : Registered Profit Before Tax (PBT) of RM501 million in 1Q FY2022
PU
05/31FGV Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31FGV BERHAD : 1Q FY2022 Media Release
PU
05/31FGV BERHAD : 1Q FY2022 Quarterly Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 032 M 5 463 M 5 463 M
Net income 2022 1 250 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,40x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 5 472 M 1 244 M 1 244 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 577
Free-Float 8,06%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,51 MYR
Average target price 1,96 MYR
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Nazrul Izam Monsor Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Group Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli Abdul Wahab Director
Mohamed Rafik bin Shah Mohamad Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nonee Ashirin Mohamed Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD2.03%1 252
CORTEVA, INC.13.01%38 667
QL RESOURCES BERHAD11.60%2 821
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.19.33%1 975
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-2.39%1 334
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-3.46%1 230