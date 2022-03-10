FGV Berhad : Statement on Fraudulent Letter and Advertisement On Hiring of Plantation Workers

FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) wishes to clarify that it has NOT appointed any recruitment agency or company in India to hire plantation workers as per the advertisement and letter above, or in any other countries, for that matter.

FGV has never engaged the services of one Searising Overseas Training and Manpower Solution Pvt. Ltd. nor are they authorised to recruit workers for FGV.

We urge our stakeholders and other interested parties to be cautious when receiving information regarding FGV's recruitment process and advertisements from third-party sources and to verify the information directly with us at fgv.enquiries@fgvholdings.com or visit our website at www.fgvholdings.com.

End