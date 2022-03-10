Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. FGV Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FGV Berhad : Statement on Fraudulent Letter and Advertisement On Hiring of Plantation Workers

03/10/2022 | 11:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) wishes to clarify that it has NOT appointed any recruitment agency or company in India to hire plantation workers as per the advertisement and letter above, or in any other countries, for that matter.

FGV has never engaged the services of one Searising Overseas Training and Manpower Solution Pvt. Ltd. nor are they authorised to recruit workers for FGV.

We urge our stakeholders and other interested parties to be cautious when receiving information regarding FGV's recruitment process and advertisements from third-party sources and to verify the information directly with us at fgv.enquiries@fgvholdings.com or visit our website at www.fgvholdings.com.

End

Disclaimer

FGV Holdings Bhd published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 04:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
03/10FGV BERHAD : Statement on Fraudulent Letter and Advertisement On Hiring of Plantation Work..
PU
03/10Bursa Malaysia's Chief Passes Away
MT
02/28FGV BERHAD : 4Q FY2021 Quarterly Results Briefing
PU
02/28FGV Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended..
CI
02/28Fgv Holdings Berhad Announces Final Dividend for Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021,..
CI
02/28Malaysia's FGV Holdings fourth quarter profit jumps
RE
02/28FGV BERHAD : Registered a Higher PATAMI of RM1.17 billion in FY2021
PU
02/22FGV BERHAD : More Paddy Farmers Enroll in FGV's Fortified Field™ Fragrant Rice (3FR)..
PU
02/15FGV Holdings Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of January 2022
CI
02/11Malaysia Plantation Stocks Rise Amid Elevated Palm Oil Prices
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 755 M 4 482 M 4 482 M
Net income 2021 558 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 7 114 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 660
Free-Float 8,06%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,95 MYR
Average target price 2,05 MYR
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Group Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli Abdul Wahab Director
Yusli bin Mohamed Yusoff Deputy Chairman
Mohamed Rafik bin Shah Mohamad Independent Non-Executive Director
Nonee Ashirin Mohamed Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD31.76%1 744
CORTEVA, INC.8.99%37 463
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.2.18%20 067
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-0.55%4 164
QL RESOURCES BERHAD1.75%2 671
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.22.29%2 099