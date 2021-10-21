Log in
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
FGV Berhad : 'FGV – My roots, my future' – Sri Kivan

10/21/2021 | 12:24am EDT
Sri Kivan Prasanth A/L Sri Renganathan, or Kivan, is an FGV scholar with a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. Upon completing his studies in 2018, Kivan started his career with FGV as an Operations Executive at FGV Kernel Products Sdn Bhd, Kuantan, Pahang. The placement was much anticipated, and Kivan was thrilled to be offered the position.

"I am grateful for the scholarship, and for the various opportunities provided for my growth and development. FGV's faith in my studies has inspired me to fully realise my potential, in pursuing my dreams as an engineer," said the cheerful 27 year old.

"In addition to that, my father used to work here as well, as a Senior Officer at FGV Plantations Malaysia Sdn Bhd (FGVPM) and served for 41 years. I grew up in a close-knit FELDA community in Felda Cenderawasih, Sabah, so the company with its deep-rooted values and rich history has a special place in my heart. I am so happy to be able to continue my father's legacy, and hope to contribute to the success of FGV using the best of my abilities."

FGV emphasises on 'Lifelong Learning' and strives to provide platforms for scholars and achievers to further expand their knowledge. One of these platforms include the Young Shapers Programme (YSP), which focuses specifically on FGV's future leaders.

"Through YSP, executives are guided on improving our skills in project management, business case proposal preparation and financial analysis. A truly invaluable experience for me and my peers in gaining hands-on training from industry professionals," he said.

For Kivan, FGV is a great example of the success of the previous generation in developing Malaysia. "The people, the unique culture and history, and the ongoing journey towards supporting the country's socioeconomic growth, makes me proud to be a part of this dynamic organisation."

End

Disclaimer

FGV Holdings Bhd published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
