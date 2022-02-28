Log in
    FGV   MYL5222OO004

FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
Malaysia's FGV Holdings fourth quarter profit jumps

02/28/2022 | 05:18am EST
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil giant FGV Holdings reported more than a three-fold jump in its fourth quarter profit on Monday, as record high prices for the edible oil boosted margins for its products.

The world's largest crude palm oil producing company reported a net profit of 465 million ringgit ($110.82 million)for the 2021 October to December period, compared with 131 million ringgit in the same period the previous year.

FGV's quarterly revenue rose 54% to 6.18 billion ringgit.

"While uncertainties surrounding labour supply continue to persist, we expect the situation will recover in the third quarter this year," Nazrul Izam Mansor, FGV's Group Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

FGV's average realised crude palm oil price rose to 4,194 ringgit per metric tonne for the quarter, compared with 3,059 ringgit in the fourth quarter of 2020. ($1 = 4.1960 ringgit) (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.95% 1360 End-of-day quote.23.05%
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD 1.04% 1.95 End-of-day quote.31.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.65% 99.1 Delayed Quote.27.69%
WTI -0.17% 96.453 Delayed Quote.25.71%
Financials
Sales 2021 18 755 M 4 464 M 4 464 M
Net income 2021 558 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 7 114 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 15 660
Free-Float 8,06%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,95 MYR
Average target price 1,53 MYR
Spread / Average Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Group Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli Abdul Wahab Director
Yusli bin Mohamed Yusoff Deputy Chairman
Mohamed Rafik bin Shah Mohamad Independent Non-Executive Director
Nonee Ashirin Mohamed Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD31.76%1 693
CORTEVA, INC.9.64%37 689
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.1.19%19 596
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED0.41%4 114
QL RESOURCES BERHAD6.13%2 810
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD32.39%1 894