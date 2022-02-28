Malaysia's FGV Holdings fourth quarter profit jumps

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil giant
FGV Holdings reported more than a three-fold jump in
its fourth quarter profit on Monday, as record high prices for
the edible oil boosted margins for its products.
The world's largest crude palm oil producing company
reported a net profit of 465 million ringgit ($110.82
million)for the 2021 October to December period, compared with
131 million ringgit in the same period the previous year.
FGV's quarterly revenue rose 54% to 6.18 billion ringgit.
"While uncertainties surrounding labour supply continue to
persist, we expect the situation will recover in the third
quarter this year," Nazrul Izam Mansor, FGV's Group Chief
Executive Officer, said in a statement.
FGV's average realised crude palm oil price rose to 4,194
ringgit per metric tonne for the quarter, compared with 3,059
ringgit in the fourth quarter of 2020.
($1 = 4.1960 ringgit)
