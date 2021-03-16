Log in
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD

(FGV)
Malaysian palm producer FGV soars nearly 29% after surviving Felda's bid

03/16/2021 | 01:51am EDT
A general view of the FGV headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd soared nearly 29% on Tuesday in their biggest single-day jump in more than five years, after state-owned Felda failed in its bid to take the world's largest crude palm oil producer private.

The Federal Land Development Authority, or Felda, in December proposed a mandatory takeover offer after agreeing to a deal to increase its stake in FGV.

Felda only obtained 81% equity interest in FGV by Monday evening when the offer deadline to take the company private ended, according to an exchange filing.

Felda planned to take FGV private, which required it and parties acting in concert to hold at least 90% of FGV shares following the takeover offer, Felda's offer document in January showed.

FGV's stock jumped as much as 28.5% on Tuesday, its largest intraday jump since Sept. 14, 2015.

Both FGV and Felda did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

FGV's independent directors had in January urged investors to reject the takeover bid, saying its offer price of 1.30 ringgit ($0.3161) was unfair.

Independent adviser RHB Investment Bank had also called the offer price, representing an 8.5-18.8% discount to FGV's fair value, unfair earlier, but deemed the deal reasonable.

MIDF Research said the takeover attempt could have fallen through because of the unattractive offer price.

"With the current crude palm oil price... at an all-time high, minority shareholders might have been seeking a higher valuation," it said in a note, referring to benchmark palm oil futures, that breached 4,000 ringgit per tonne.

FGV listed on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in 2012 as an investor favourite at an offer price of 4.55 ringgit ($1.13) per share in what was hailed as the world's second largest initial public offer after Facebook.

But shares have since tumbled as the company grappled with financial and governance issues.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and Liz Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Mei Mei Chu and Liz Lee


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 962.25 End-of-day quote.13.51%
FACEBOOK INC 1.99% 273.75 Delayed Quote.0.22%
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD 0.00% 1.3 End-of-day quote.1.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.77% 68.25 Delayed Quote.34.56%
WTI -0.72% 64.763 Delayed Quote.36.09%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 748 M 3 587 M 3 587 M
Net income 2020 108 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2020 4 208 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 4 743 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 17 104
Free-Float 4,69%
Chart FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
FGV Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,32 MYR
Last Close Price 1,30 MYR
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Haris Fadzilah bin Hassan Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Hairul Abdul Hamid Chief Financial Officer
Wira Azhar bin Abdul Hamid Chairman
Mohammed Anwar bin Yahya Independent Non Executive Director
Mohamed Nazeeb P. Alithambi Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD1.56%1 153
CORTEVA, INC.20.95%34 897
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.25%17 020
QL RESOURCES BERHAD4.48%3 588
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-6.60%2 012
PT JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK26.62%1 501
