California urges automakers to reveal improper emissions software

10/14/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - California air regulators on Wednesday urged automakers and engine manufacturers to disclose any unapproved hardware or software programs that impact emissions control systems by the end of 2020.

The letter from the California Air Resources Board follows a string of penalties against automakers for using software to evade emissions requirements since 2015, including Volkswagen AG , Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

California said "voluntary disclosure will trigger a reduction in penalties; failure to do so may affect the result of future enforcement actions."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -1.23% 48.275 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 1.09% 10.57 Delayed Quote.-20.75%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.49% 139.18 Delayed Quote.-21.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 85 506 M 100 B 100 B
Net income 2020 -847 M -995 M -995 M
Net cash 2020 102 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 639 M 19 538 M 19 542 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,26 €
Last Close Price 10,57 €
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-20.75%19 657
BYD COMPANY LIMITED232.05%49 979
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.33%35 798
FERRARI N.V.11.27%34 160
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.56%28 934
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-31.34%13 658
