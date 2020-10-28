Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 07:44:56 am
10.722 EUR   -2.47%
07:42aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : returns to profit in Q3 as N.America posts record results
RE
07:15aFCA : 2020 Third Quarter Results
PU
07:10aFIAT CHRYSLER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCA: 2020 Third Quarter Results

10/28/2020

FCA reports record Group and North America results, with third quarter Adjusted EBIT of €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion and margins of 8.8% and 13.8%, respectively. Net profit of €1.2 billion and Adjusted net profit of €1.5 billion, with Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion.

2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(all amounts € million, unless otherwise stated - comparisons vs Q3 2019)(1)

"Our record results were driven by our team's tremendous

performance in North America. During the quarter, we unveiled 'white-space' products across many brands; launched the next chapter for our storied Maserati brand; confirmed our market

IFRS

Net revenues

25,814 (6)%

Net profit(4)

1,205 +773%

Diluted earnings per share €

0.76 +791%

Cash flows from operating activities

8,930 +281%

NON-GAAP(2)

Adjusted EBIT(3)/ Margin

2,276 +16% 8.8% +160 bps

Adjusted net profit(4)

1,530 +21%

Adjusted diluted EPS(5)

0.97 +20%

Industrial free cash flows(6)

6,740

+6,562 m

leadership in Latin America; and continued the rapid pace of our global investments in electrification. Once again, our team has proven its extraordinary resilience and creativity, and, as we close in on the merger to create Stellantis, we are stronger and more focused than ever on our mission to deliver great value for all our stakeholders."

- Mike Manley, CEO

The health and safety of our employees remains a top priority as FCA's global operations return to near pre-COVID-19 production levels and the company continues to embrace remote working practices where possible.

In North America, continued strong consumer demand for Ram and Jeep vehicles, coupled with a disciplined approach on incentives and operational costs, generated a record Adjusted EBIT of €2.5 billion and 13.8% margin. U.S. quarterly retail market share remained strong at 12.3%, while dealer orders remain strong entering the final months of the year. The Group unveiled three all-new vehicles to evolve and expand the Ram and Jeep portfolios: the Ram 1500 TRX is the fastest and most powerful mass- produced pickup truck in the world; the Grand Wagoneer marks our return to the luxury SUV segment; and, the Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe joins the FCA stable of high-voltage electrified vehicles as the most capable, technologically-advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever.

EMEA posted market share gains in the EU27 + EFTA + UK for both passenger cars and LCVs and pricing began to improve. In addition, shipments to dealers began for the all-new full electric Fiat 500 and plug-in hybrid

  • Worldwide combined shipments(7) of 1,026 thousand units, down 3%, with strong retail mix
  • Record Adjusted EBIT at €2.3 billion, with record North America results; LATAM profitable despite continued market downturn
  • Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion with positive impacts from working capital rewind of €5.6 billion; continued strong investments in future products with capex at €2.2 billion
  • Available liquidity of €27.1 billion at September 30, 2020, which excludes the €1.1 billion undrawn portion of the €6.3 billion Intesa Sanpaolo credit facility

versions of the Jeep Renegade and Compass. Leasys, FCA Bank's mobility service company, continued the expansion of its network of mobility stores across Europe, which is targeted to reach 500 locations and be equipped with 1,200 proprietary charging points by year-end.

In LATAM, FCA maintained market-leadership, reaching an 18.0% share for the quarter with growth in key markets, driven by strong demand for the all- new Fiat Strada, the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for September.

Maserati hosted its "MMXX: Time to be Audacious" event in September, in which it laid the foundation for a new era for the brand, unveiled the all- new MC20 super sports car, as well as presented its plans to renew the entire product portfolio with a sustainable launch cadence over the next four years and implement a comprehensive electrification strategy.

FCA and Groupe PSA amended their Combination Agreement in September, preserving its original balance while addressing the liquidity impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive industry. Specifically, the special dividend to be paid to FCA's shareholders is set at €2.9 billion (previously €5.5 billion) with Groupe PSA's 46% stake in Faurecia distributed to all Stellantis shareholders promptly after closing following approval by the Stellantis Board and shareholders. As announced today, FCA and Groupe PSA agreed to permit Groupe PSA to dispose of, prior to closing, a portion of its interest in Faurecia not to exceed 7 percent of Faurecia's outstanding share capital with the proceeds of this disposal, along with the remainder of Groupe PSA's current 46% stake in Faurecia, to be distributed to all Stellantis shareholders. The annual run-rate synergies for Stellantis were increased to more than €5 billion from the €3.7 billion originally estimated. In addition, the total estimated one-time implementation costs of achieving these synergies has also increased from €2.8 billion to up to €4 billion.

Merger closing is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

FY 2020 guidance is reinstated with Adjusted EBIT between €3.0 - 3.5 billion and Industrial free cash flows between €(1.0) - €0.0 billion. This guidance assumes no further significant disruptions from COVID-19.

Refer to page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page.

1

North America

Q3 2020

vs Q3 2019

Shipments (000s)

554

(46)

Net revenues (€ million)

18,483

(583)

Adjusted EBIT (€ million)

2,544

+525

Adjusted EBIT margin

13.8

%

+320

bps

  • Shipments down 8%, primarily due to lower Ram 1500 Classic shipments due to planned downtime for retooling to produce all-new Grand Wagoneer, as well as discontinuation of Dodge Grand Caravan
  • Net revenues down 3%, with favorable mix and positive net pricing largely offsetting lower volumes and negative foreign exchange translation effects
  • Record Adjusted EBIT, up 26%, primarily due to favorable model and channel mix, positive net pricing and lower advertising costs, partially offset by lower volumes and negative foreign exchange translation effects

APAC

Q3 2020

vs Q3 2019

Combined shipments(7) (000s)

25

(10)

Consolidated shipments(7) (000s)

15

(2)

Net revenues (€ million)

570

(117)

Adjusted EBIT (€ million)

(32)

(22)

Adjusted EBIT margin

(5.6) %

-410bps

  • Combined shipments down 29% due to lower China JV volumes, as well as lower consolidated shipments, down 12%, largely due to lower Japan and China volumes
  • Net revenues down 17%, primarily due to lower volumes and negative foreign exchange effects
  • Adjusted EBIT loss increased primarily due to lower Net revenues and lower results from China JV, partially offset by cost containment actions

EMEA

Q3 2020

vs Q3 2019

Combined shipments(7) (000s)

297

+27

Consolidated shipments(7) (000s)

248

(12)

Net revenues (€ million)

4,595

(65)

Adjusted EBIT (€ million)

(125)

(70)

Adjusted EBIT margin

(2.7) %

-150bps

  • Combined shipments up 10%, primarily due to higher volumes from Turkey JV
  • Consolidated shipments down 5%, primarily due to lower industry volumes
  • Net revenues substantially flat, primarily due to lower volumes, partially offset by positive net pricing related to newly-launched electrified vehicles and favorable channel mix
  • Adjusted EBIT down, primarily due to lower volumes and increased product electrification costs, partially offset by positive net pricing, cost containment actions and higher JV results

LATAM

Q3 2020

vs Q3 2019

Shipments (000s)

145

(5)

Net revenues (€ million)

1,532

(659)

Adjusted EBIT (€ million)

46

(106)

Adjusted EBIT margin

3.0

%

-390bps

  • Shipments down 3%, due to continued market downturn, partially offset by strong demand for all-new Fiat Strada, as well as Cronos and Fiorino
  • Net revenues down 30%, primarily due to unfavorable model mix, non-repeat of prior year one-off recognition of Brazilian indirect tax credits and negative foreign exchange translation effects from weakening of Brazilian real
  • Adjusted EBIT down 70%, primarily due to lower Net revenues, product cost inflation and negative foreign exchange transaction effects

MASERATI

Q3 2020

vs Q3 2019

Shipments (000s)

4.9

+0.3

Net revenues (€ million)

394

-

Adjusted EBIT (€ million)

(70)

(19)

Adjusted EBIT margin

(17.8)

%

-490

bps

  • Shipments up 7%, primarily due to North America and China
  • Net revenues flat, with higher volumes offset by higher incentives, mainly in China, and negative foreign exchange translation effects
  • Adjusted EBIT loss increased primarily due to higher marketing costs to support new brand strategy, new product launch costs and negative net pricing, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization

Refer to page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page.

2

Reconciliations

Net profit/(loss) to Adjusted EBIT

Q3 2020 (€ million)

NORTH

OTHER(*)

AMERICA

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

MASERATI

FCA

Revenues

18,483

570

4,595

1,532

394

240

25,814

Revenues from transactions with other

segments

(6)

(16)

(23)

(2)

1

46

-

Revenues from external customers

18,477

554

4,572

1,530

395

286

25,814

Net profit from continuing operations

1,205

Tax expense

435

Net financial expenses

295

Adjustments:

Provision for U.S. investigation matters(A)

-

-

-

-

-

222

222

Impairment expense and supplier

obligations(B)

-

-

87

-

-

-

87

Restructuring costs, net of reversals

3

-

6

-

-

3

12

Other

-

-

2

-

-

18

20

Total adjustments

3

-

95

-

-

243

341

Adjusted EBIT(3)

2,544

(32)

(125)

46

(70)

(87)

2,276

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

  1. Provision recognized for estimated probable loss to settle matters under investigation, primarily associated with U.S. diesel emissions
  2. Impairment expense and supplier obligations in EMEA, primarily as a result of change in strategy for the future B-segment platform

Q3 2019 (€ million)

NORTH

OTHER(*)

AMERICA

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

MASERATI

FCA

Revenues

19,066

687

4,660

2,191

394

324

27,322

Revenues from transactions with other

segments

3

(11)

(26)

(4)

(2)

40

-

Revenues from external customers

19,069

676

4,634

2,187

392

364

27,322

Net loss from continuing operations

(179)

Tax expense

440

Net financial expenses

280

Adjustments:

Impairment expense and supplier

obligations

-

-

435

-

148

793

1,376

Restructuring costs, net of reversals

(3)

-

-

-

-

2

(1)

Other

(2)

-

5

-

1

39

43

Total adjustments

(5)

-

440

-

149

834

1,418

Adjusted EBIT(3)

2,019

(10)

(55)

152

(51)

(96)

1,959

Refer to page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page.

3

Net profit/(loss) to Adjusted net profit

(€ million)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Net profit/(loss)

1,205

(179)

Less: Net profit - discontinued operations

-

-

Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations

1,205

(179)

Adjustments (as above)

341

1,418

Tax impact on adjustments(C)

(16)

(54)

Net derecognition of deferred tax assets and other tax adjustments

-

77

Total adjustments, net of taxes

325

1,441

Adjusted net profit(4)

1,530

1,262

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

  1. Reflects tax impact on adjustments excluded from Adjusted EBIT noted above

Diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations ("Diluted EPS") (€/share)

0.76

(0.11)

Impact of adjustments, net of taxes, on Diluted EPS (€/share)

0.21

0.92

Adjusted diluted EPS (€/share)(5)

0.97

0.81

Weighted average number of shares outstanding for Diluted EPS (thousand)

1,579,505

1,571,155

Cash flows from operating activities to Industrial free cash flows

(€ million)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

8,930

2,343

Less: Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations

-

-

Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

8,930

2,343

Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities

2

13

Less: Capital expenditures for industrial activities

2,188

2,152

Add: Net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations

-

-

Add: Discretionary pension contribution, net of tax

-

-

Industrial free cash flows(6)

6,740

178

Refer to page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 11:14:04 UTC

