FCA: 2020 Third Quarter Results

FCA reports record Group and North America results, with third quarter Adjusted EBIT of €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion and margins of 8.8% and 13.8%, respectively. Net profit of €1.2 billion and Adjusted net profit of €1.5 billion, with Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion.
2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
"Our record results were driven by our team's tremendous
performance in North America. During the quarter, we unveiled 'white-space' products across many brands; launched the next chapter for our storied Maserati brand; confirmed our market
IFRS
Net revenues
25,814 (6)%
Net profit(4)
1,205 +773%
Diluted earnings per share €
0.76 +791%
Cash flows from operating activities
8,930 +281%
NON-GAAP(2)
Adjusted EBIT(3)/ Margin
2,276 +16% 8.8% +160 bps
Adjusted net profit(4)
1,530 +21%
Adjusted diluted EPS(5) €
0.97 +20%
Industrial free cash flows(6)
6,740
+6,562 m
leadership in Latin America; and continued the rapid pace of our global investments in electrification. Once again, our team has proven its extraordinary resilience and creativity, and, as we close in on the merger to create Stellantis, we are stronger and more focused than ever on our mission to deliver great value for all our stakeholders."
- Mike Manley, CEO
The health and safety of our employees remains a top priority as FCA's global operations return to near pre-COVID-19 production levels and the company continues to embrace remote working practices where possible.
In North America, continued strong consumer demand for Ram and Jeep vehicles, coupled with a disciplined approach on incentives and operational costs, generated a record Adjusted EBIT of €2.5 billion and 13.8% margin. U.S. quarterly retail market share remained strong at 12.3%, while dealer orders remain strong entering the final months of the year. The Group unveiled three all-new vehicles to evolve and expand the Ram and Jeep portfolios: the Ram 1500 TRX is the fastest and most powerful mass- produced pickup truck in the world; the Grand Wagoneer marks our return to the luxury SUV segment; and, the Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe joins the FCA stable of high-voltage electrified vehicles as the most capable, technologically-advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever.
EMEA posted market share gains in the EU27 + EFTA + UK for both passenger cars and LCVs and pricing began to improve. In addition, shipments to dealers began for the all-new full electric Fiat 500 and plug-in hybrid
Worldwide combined shipments(7) of 1,026 thousand units, down 3%, with strong retail mix
Record Adjusted EBIT at €2.3 billion, with record North America results; LATAM profitable despite continued market downturn
Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion with positive impacts from working capital rewind of €5.6 billion; continued strong investments in future products with capex at €2.2 billion
Available liquidity of €27.1 billion at September 30, 2020, which excludes the €1.1 billion undrawn portion of the €6.3 billion Intesa Sanpaolo credit facility
versions of the Jeep Renegade and Compass. Leasys, FCA Bank's mobility service company, continued the expansion of its network of mobility stores across Europe, which is targeted to reach 500 locations and be equipped with 1,200 proprietary charging points by year-end.
In LATAM, FCA maintained market-leadership, reaching an 18.0% share for the quarter with growth in key markets, driven by strong demand for the all- new Fiat Strada, the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for September.
Maserati hosted its "MMXX: Time to be Audacious" event in September, in which it laid the foundation for a new era for the brand, unveiled the all- new MC20 super sports car, as well as presented its plans to renew the entire product portfolio with a sustainable launch cadence over the next four years and implement a comprehensive electrification strategy.
FCA and Groupe PSA amended their Combination Agreement in September, preserving its original balance while addressing the liquidity impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive industry. Specifically, the special dividend to be paid to FCA's shareholders is set at €2.9 billion (previously €5.5 billion) with Groupe PSA's 46% stake in Faurecia distributed to all Stellantis shareholders promptly after closing following approval by the Stellantis Board and shareholders. As announced today, FCA and Groupe PSA agreed to permit Groupe PSA to dispose of, prior to closing, a portion of its interest in Faurecia not to exceed 7 percent of Faurecia's outstanding share capital with the proceeds of this disposal, along with the remainder of Groupe PSA's current 46% stake in Faurecia, to be distributed to all Stellantis shareholders. The annual run-rate synergies for Stellantis were increased to more than €5 billion from the €3.7 billion originally estimated. In addition, the total estimated one-time implementation costs of achieving these synergies has also increased from €2.8 billion to up to €4 billion.
Merger closing is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
FY 2020 guidance is reinstated with Adjusted EBIT between €3.0 - 3.5 billion and Industrial free cash flows between €(1.0) - €0.0 billion. This guidance assumes no further significant disruptions from COVID-19.
North America
Q3 2020
vs Q3 2019
Shipments (000s)
554
(46)
Net revenues (€ million)
18,483
(583)
Adjusted EBIT (€ million)
2,544
+525
Adjusted EBIT margin
13.8
%
+320
bps
Shipments down 8%, primarily due to lower Ram 1500 Classic shipments due to planned downtime for retooling to produce all-new Grand Wagoneer, as well as discontinuation of Dodge Grand Caravan
Net revenues down 3%, with favorable mix and positive net pricing largely offsetting lower volumes and negative foreign exchange translation effects
Record Adjusted EBIT, up 26%, primarily due to favorable model and channel mix, positive net pricing and lower advertising costs, partially offset by lower volumes and negative foreign exchange translation effects
APAC
Q3 2020
vs Q3 2019
Combined shipments(7)(000s)
25
(10)
Consolidated shipments(7)(000s)
15
(2)
Net revenues (€ million)
570
(117)
Adjusted EBIT (€ million)
(32)
(22)
Adjusted EBIT margin
(5.6) %
-410bps
Combined shipments down 29% due to lower China JV volumes, as well as lower consolidated shipments, down 12%, largely due to lower Japan and China volumes
Net revenues down 17%, primarily due to lower volumes and negative foreign exchange effects
Adjusted EBIT loss increased primarily due to lower Net revenues and lower results from China JV, partially offset by cost containment actions
EMEA
Q3 2020
vs Q3 2019
Combined shipments(7)(000s)
297
+27
Consolidated shipments(7)(000s)
248
(12)
Net revenues (€ million)
4,595
(65)
Adjusted EBIT (€ million)
(125)
(70)
Adjusted EBIT margin
(2.7) %
-150bps
Combined shipments up 10%, primarily due to higher volumes from Turkey JV
Consolidated shipments down 5%, primarily due to lower industry volumes
Net revenues substantially flat, primarily due to lower volumes, partially offset by positive net pricing related to newly-launched electrified vehicles and favorable channel mix
Adjusted EBIT down, primarily due to lower volumes and increased product electrification costs, partially offset by positive net pricing, cost containment actions and higher JV results
LATAM
Q3 2020
vs Q3 2019
Shipments (000s)
145
(5)
Net revenues (€ million)
1,532
(659)
Adjusted EBIT (€ million)
46
(106)
Adjusted EBIT margin
3.0
%
-390bps
Shipments down 3%, due to continued market downturn, partially offset by strong demand for all-new Fiat Strada, as well as Cronos and Fiorino
Net revenues down 30%, primarily due to unfavorable model mix, non-repeat of prior year one-off recognition of Brazilian indirect tax credits and negative foreign exchange translation effects from weakening of Brazilian real
Adjusted EBIT down 70%, primarily due to lower Net revenues, product cost inflation and negative foreign exchange transaction effects
MASERATI
Q3 2020
vs Q3 2019
Shipments (000s)
4.9
+0.3
Net revenues (€ million)
394
-
Adjusted EBIT (€ million)
(70)
(19)
Adjusted EBIT margin
(17.8)
%
-490
bps
Shipments up 7%, primarily due to North America and China
Net revenues flat, with higher volumes offset by higher incentives, mainly in China, and negative foreign exchange translation effects
Adjusted EBIT loss increased primarily due to higher marketing costs to support new brand strategy, new product launch costs and negative net pricing, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization
