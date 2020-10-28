FCA: 2020 Third Quarter Results

leadership in Latin America; and continued the rapid pace of our global investments in electrification. Once again, our team has proven its extraordinary resilience and creativity, and, as we close in on the merger to create Stellantis, we are stronger and more focused than ever on our mission to deliver great value for all our stakeholders."

- Mike Manley, CEO

The health and safety of our employees remains a top priority as FCA's global operations return to near pre-COVID-19 production levels and the company continues to embrace remote working practices where possible.

In North America, continued strong consumer demand for Ram and Jeep vehicles, coupled with a disciplined approach on incentives and operational costs, generated a record Adjusted EBIT of €2.5 billion and 13.8% margin. U.S. quarterly retail market share remained strong at 12.3%, while dealer orders remain strong entering the final months of the year. The Group unveiled three all-new vehicles to evolve and expand the Ram and Jeep portfolios: the Ram 1500 TRX is the fastest and most powerful mass- produced pickup truck in the world; the Grand Wagoneer marks our return to the luxury SUV segment; and, the Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe joins the FCA stable of high-voltage electrified vehicles as the most capable, technologically-advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever.

EMEA posted market share gains in the EU27 + EFTA + UK for both passenger cars and LCVs and pricing began to improve. In addition, shipments to dealers began for the all-new full electric Fiat 500 and plug-in hybrid