FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

12/29/2020 | 04:33pm EST
FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.  

FCA Italy S.p.A. (“FCA Italy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that it has agreed to extend until June 2024 its sponsorship agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A (“Juventus”). The agreement contemplates a yearly base sponsorship fee of €45 million subject to certain variable components depending on sporting results.

The renewal confirms the positive, long lasting cooperation between FCA Italy and Juventus.

London, 29 December 2020

For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 31111
Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 86 879 M 106 B 106 B
Net income 2020 322 M 394 M 394 M
Net cash 2020 2 913 M 3 568 M 3 568 M
P/E ratio 2020 -151x
Yield 2020 13,2%
Capitalization 23 129 M 28 331 M 28 326 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,47 €
Last Close Price 14,79 €
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Mark Stewart Chief Operating Officer-North America
Antonio Filosa Chief Operating Officer-Latin America
Pietro Gorlier COO-Europe, Middle East & Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.12.07%28 447
BYD COMPANY LIMITED395.50%75 692
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.13%45 729
FERRARI N.V.38.10%42 235
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.55%30 754
EXOR N.V.-3.59%18 804
