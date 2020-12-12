Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : 2020 FIA Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

Weather: FP3: sunny 24.7-24.6°C air, 37.9-36.0°C track; Q: clear night, 23.3-23.3°C air, 29.8-27.3°C track



Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: 'It was a good result for us to wrap up our qualifying efforts for 2020. It was really positive was seeing we had the measure of our direct rivals and we could fight to be in Q2, but of course is disappointing to lose a car in Q1. It's been a very balanced qualifying fight for Antonio and Kimi and in the end it was Antonio who got the edge, both today and throughout the season. P14 and P15 on the grid, as it will likely be tomorrow, means we have a good chance to be in the fight for the points. It's up to us to do our best to convert those positions into a top ten finish.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 (Chassis 05/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 17th / 1:38.269 (16 laps) / Q1: 16th / 1:37.555 (6 laps)

'The car didn't feel too bad, but my final lap in Q1 wasn't great. The first part was ok, but I hit some kerbs in the last sector and ruined my time. It is what it is and we will need to do a good job in the race. We struggled a bit in FP3 earlier, but I am confident our race pace will be ok come tomorrow.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 16th / 1:37.900 (16 laps) / Q1: 1:37.075 (6 laps) / Q2: 14th / 1:38.248 (6 laps)

'I am happy with another Q2, especially as I think my final lap in Q1 was pretty good. It's a pity to have my fastest lap in the second segment deleted, as I was pushing a lot and went a bit wide, but in the end it wouldn't have been enough to make it to Q3, so it would not have made any difference. To have another car in Q2 is good motivation for the team. We have been making it into the top 15 more often in the final part of the season, which is a sign we have been improving the car lately: now let's see what we can achieve tomorrow. Our target is to have a good first lap and be in the fight for the points.'

Media contact:

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alessandro Nardizzi

Alfa Romeo Communications - EMEA

+39 338 623 9046

alessandro.nardizzi@fcagroup.com

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

press@sauber-group.com

Will Ponissi

+41 79 591 57 85

william.ponissi@sauber-group.com

Katharina Rees

+41 79 757 52 85

katharina.rees@sauber-group.com

About Alfa Romeo brand:

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.

In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For the last 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2020 championship under the new team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.