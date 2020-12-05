Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : 2020 FIA Formula One Sakhir Grand Prix - Qualifying – Saturday

Weather: FP3: clear night, 25.0-24.7°C air, 29.8-28.4°C track; Q: clear night, 23.8-24.0°C air, 26.9-26.5°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: 'It was an evening of two halves as Antonio put in a really good lap to claim a place in Q2 and was then able to qualify 14th. It's a good result and one that allows us to fight for the top ten from the beginning of the race, so we can be satisfied with this. Unfortunately, Kimi was out in Q1 after a challenging session. He had a good feeling with the car in today's earlier session, but it wasn't possible to replicate that tonight. He will have a big task ahead of him tomorrow but anything can happen on this track. It's going to be a long race tomorrow and we will need to be sharp from lights to flag.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 (Chassis 05/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 16th / 0:55.171 (20 laps) / Q1: 19th / 0:54.963 (11 laps)

'It's not the result we were expecting after looking not too bad in FP3. We were just struggling in a few places and ended up being too slow to make the cut. It's going to be a challenge tomorrow, it's not easy to overtake around there, so let's see what we can do when the race starts.'



Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 11th / 0:54.845 (20 laps) / Q1: 0:54.523 (8 laps) / Q2: 14th / 0:54.377 (6 laps)

'I was confident we could fight for a place in Q2 after last weekend. We knew it was not going to be easy with a slippery track and the traffic, but in the end we managed to get in the top 15 and put in a good lap in Q2 as well. I have to say thank you to the team, we have been in the right place at the right time, so it was a really good qualifying session. Now the focus is on tomorrow: the race will be messy, overtaking will be difficult and the blue flags will slow a lot of people down, so we need to play our strategy right. We can fight for a good result.'

