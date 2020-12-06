Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : 2020 FIA Formula One Sakhir Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

Weather: clear night, 21.1-20.2°C air, 23.8-22.6°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: 'We kept our cool in a race where many others made mistakes, but in the end that was not enough to bring home some points. Besides Kimi's spin on the opening lap, neither drivers nor team did much wrong and to bring home the cars in P13 and P14, behind a Ferrari, is probably as much as we could achieve tonight. Antonio had good pace throughout the race, but on this track it was quite difficult to overtake and he couldn't really express it to the fullest. We can still find something more and hopefully finish the season strongly in Abu Dhabi next week, so that we can carry this momentum into the winter break.'



Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 (Chassis 05/Ferrari)

Race result: 14th

Fastest lap: 0:57.375

Tyres: New Medium (23 laps) - New Hard (31 laps) - New Medium (8 laps) - New Soft (25 laps)

'It was a difficult night in which we probably got as much as we could have hoped for, given the circumstances. I had a good start but had to go wide outside of turn two, hit the kerb and lost the rear. I lost two places there but in the end it made no difference for the end result. The car felt really similar to last week: it was good with fresh tyres but the pace fell off as the stint went on.'



Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

Race result: 13th

Fastest lap: 0:56.887

Tyres: New Medium (26 laps) - New Hard (28 laps) - New Medium (33 laps)

'P13 was probably the maximum we could achieve on the night so to finish in front of our rivals and just behind a Ferrari is what we have to take home. Overtaking was very difficult, even though we seemed to be quick enough in the corners, and in the end we couldn't really take any advantage out of the late safety car. Hopefully we can be a bit more competitive next week and finish the season well.'



Media contact:

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alessandro Nardizzi

Alfa Romeo Communications - EMEA

+39 338 623 9046

alessandro.nardizzi@fcagroup.com

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

press@sauber-group.com

Will Ponissi

+41 79 591 57 85

william.ponissi@sauber-group.com

Katharina Rees

+41 79 757 52 85

katharina.rees@sauber-group.com

About Alfa Romeo brand:

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.

In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For the last 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2020 championship under the new team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.