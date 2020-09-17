Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Abarth “on track” with Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi's Yamaha YZR-M1 bikes, in next weekend's MotoGP race at Misano Adriatico

For the launch of the new 595 Monster Energy Yamaha special series - to be presented together with the 595 Scorpioneoro special series on September 18th - Abarth returns to the windshields of the YZR-M1 ridden by Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi from the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team, at the 'TISSOT Emilia-Romagna and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix', to be run on the international circuit at Misano, named after the racer Marco Simoncelli, next weekend, September 18th to 20th.

Luca Napolitano, Head of EMEA Fiat, Lancia & Abarth Brands, expressed his pride in the partnership between Abarth and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team: 'Our relationship with Yamaha has lasted since 2015, and with the launch of this new special series - which we have developed together - we want to strengthen this great friendship. Having our logo on Valentino and Maverick's bikes during this race - taking place to coincide with the presentation of the 595 Monster Energy Yamaha - celebrates this bond founded on the shared values of performance, racing, technology and fun, as well as paying tribute to the new special series.'

An unmissable event for fans of motorsport, who will be able to admire the Abarth logo on the windshields of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team's racing bikes, as a homage to the launch of the Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha. After all, the adrenaline-packed Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is the limited edition to celebrate the partnership between the two brands. Its livery and interiors recall the colors of the YZR-M1 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 2020, with the 'Monster claw' on the bonnet as a tribute to the new collaboration with the renowned energy drink.

This weekend will also see the arrival of a rider of the new millennium, the'eSport MotoGP' World Champion, Trastevere73, at the wheel of the newly launched limited edition. Starting right from Misano, Lorenzo Daretti will set off on Saturday 19th aboard the 595 Monster Energy Yamaha, to travel to Abarth's historic headquarters in Turin. Along the way, Lorenzo will be accompanied by the Abarth Social Media Community, who can jump on board virtually, using the new Instagram filter available to all fans. Lorenzo's journey can be followed on social media and questions can be sent, for the Champion to ask them to Luca Napolitano in Turin, to receive answers straight from the head of the brand at the Abarth Workshops.

The partnership between the two brands is still going strong, based on its ability to overcome sporting and racing barriers by 'going down into the streets' with many adrenaline-packed special series: the Abarth 595 Yamaha Factory Racing Edition (2015), the two-seater Abarth 695 biposto Yamaha Factory Racing Edition (2015), and finally, the Limited Edition Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha (2017). Today, the baton is handed to the new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha series, in its limited edition of 2,000 units, to continue the journey embarked on together, now with an extra 'energy boost' from the new collaboration with Monster, the renowned energy drink that shares Abarth and Yamaha's quest for challenge, love for sport and search for emotions.

Turin, September 17th, 2020