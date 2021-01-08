Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : FCA Bank and Leasys launch the Digital Days

01/08/2021 | 06:02am EST
  • FCA Bank and Leasys launch 100% online unmissable offers from 8 to 31 January
  • The Digital Days commercial promotion is launched in 10 European countries simultaneously for the second time in a row, with different offers for each market
  • Digital offers range from mobility to financial and banking products: from personal loans to GOeasy financing, to CarCloud, to Leasys Miles, to Clickar.
  • Italy, France, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Denmark and Belgium will have the offers active until the end of January.

Turin, 8 January 2021

At FCA Bank and Leasys, the New Year begins in a digital way, everywhere and always. Starting from today, Digital Days is a month of special offers dedicated to mobility and totally digital financial and banking products. The offers will be active until the end of January and are designed to make the services offered by the Group and its mobility company Leasys even more accessible and convenient.

For the second time in a row, FCA Bank and Leasys launch a cross-country commercial promotion that includes 10 European countries simultaneously dedicated to digital. Italy, France, Germany, Spain, UK, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Denmark and Belgium will offer their customers the best digital solutions to satisfy every mobility and financial needs in every different market. Indeed, the special offers will range from personal loans to GOeasy financing, to CarCloud, to Leasys Miles, to Clickar.

On all the web sites of the countries involved, customers will be able to see and choose the most suitable offer, benefiting from a completely online customer journey.

The strong expansion of the FCA Bank Group is based also on these initiatives, which strategically involve all the markets in a synergistic and digital way, two cornerstones of the group's vision of providing customers all over the Europe the same experience.

Leasys

Established in September 2001, Leasys SpA is a wholly owned subsidiary of the FCA Bank Group, a 50:50 joint venture between FCA Italy SpA and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance. Leasys offers a complete and innovative system of mobility services to individuals, professionals and businesses of all sizes: from short, medium and long-term rentals to peer-to-peer car sharing via the U Go platform and I-Link. Leasys CarCloud, the first Italian car subscription service, was launched in October 2019. With Clickar, a house brand, Leasys is also one of the leading Italian online and offline retailers of pre-owned company cars to individuals, professionals and companies. Headquartered in Italy, Leasys began a process of internationalisation in 2017 by opening multiple offices throughout Europe: today the company operates in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Denmark and Poland, managing a fleet of over 400,000 vehicles by the end of 2021. Launched in June 2019, the Leasys Mobility Stores already have a grassroots physical presence across Italy. Now also available in France, the stores offer customers access to all the mobility services provided by Leasys. With the recent launch of the first totally electrified Mobility Store in Torino Caselle airport, Leasys is on track to become a key operator also for sustainable mobility. In fact, thanks to the installation of over 1,700 charging stations in all the stores by the end of 2020, Leasys will have Italy's largest electrified network. In 2021, the electrification project will continue also in the European countries in which Leasys operates.
For more information: www.leasys.com

FCA Bank

FCA Bank S.p.A. is a bank engaging mainly in car finance, with the aim to meet all mobility requirements. It is an equally-held joint venture between FCA Italy S.p.A., a company of the global automotive company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, a leading consumer credit company of the Crédit Agricole group. FCA Bank S.p.A. provides financing products to drive the sales of prestigious car brands in Italy and in Europe. The loan, lease, rental and mobility financing programs provided by FCA Bank S.p.A. are specifically designed for sale networks, private customers and corporate fleets. FCA Bank S.p.A. is operational in 17 European countries and in Morocco, directly or through branches. At 30 June 2020, FCA Bank had total assets of approximately 30 billion.
For more information: www.fcabankgroup.com

Fore more information:
www.fcabankgroup.com
www.leasys.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:01:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
