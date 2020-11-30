Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

November 27, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of November 27, 2020, include the fourth Ram 'Built to Serve'
special edition truck, the opening of the Jeep® Store by Amazon
, Dodge//SRT extending the Power Dollars program
to Durango for Black Friday and Ram serving as the Official Truck of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®
.
What:
Who:
'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
FCA Digital Media Team
When: Immediately
Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/e6hN-UQPBbM
