Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

November 27, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

What:

'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

When: Immediately

Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/e6hN-UQPBbM

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.