Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

11/30/2020 | 01:27pm EST
November 27, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of November 27, 2020, include the fourth Ram 'Built to Serve' special edition truck, the opening of the Jeep® Store by Amazon, Dodge//SRT extending the Power Dollars program to Durango for Black Friday and Ram serving as the Official Truck of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®.
What:
'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Who: FCA Digital Media Team

When: Immediately

Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/e6hN-UQPBbM
FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 18:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
