FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : GM seeks reinstatement of its racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

10/13/2020 | 03:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday filed an appeal with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, seeking reinstatement of its racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

GM sued Fiat Chrysler last year charging the Italian-American automaker with bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union in order to gain advantages in 2009 and 2015 labor contracts that potentially put GM at a multibillion dollar labor cost disadvantage.

A federal judge in Detroit threw out the lawsuit in July and rejected GM's bid to have it reinstated the following month.

Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler had asked a U.S. court to toss out GM's lawsuit, calling it baseless.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -1.67% 10.456 Delayed Quote.-19.40%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.95% 31.95 Delayed Quote.-11.99%

Financials
Sales 2020 85 506 M 100 B 100 B
Net income 2020 -847 M -995 M -995 M
Net cash 2020 102 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 740 M 19 657 M 19 646 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,26 €
Last Close Price 10,63 €
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-19.40%19 581
BYD COMPANY LIMITED232.05%49 767
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.33%34 811
FERRARI N.V.11.70%34 160
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.15%29 385
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-31.34%13 225
