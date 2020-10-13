Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : GM seeks reinstatement of its racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

GM sued Fiat Chrysler last year charging the Italian-American automaker with bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union in order to gain advantages in 2009 and 2015 labor contracts that potentially put GM at a multibillion dollar labor cost disadvantage.

A federal judge in Detroit threw out the lawsuit in July and rejected GM's bid to have it reinstated the following month.

Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler had asked a U.S. court to toss out GM's lawsuit, calling it baseless.

