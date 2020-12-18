Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Kimi Räikkönen chooses Stelvio for his life off the track

With Christmas fast approaching, Alfa Romeo delivers to the Finnish champion a Stelvio 2.0 Turbo Petrol 280 HP AT8 Q4 with Rosso Alfa livery, which he has personally chosen and configured in the Veloce trim level.

The F1 world champion has selected Stelvio for its Q4 all-wheel drive system, guaranteeing Alfa Romeo driving pleasure even in the harsh conditions of the Nordic countries.

Even after the end of the competitive season, Alfa Romeo continues to support Kimi Räikkönen. Indeed, the Italian brand has delivered to the Finnish champion: a Stelvio Veloce 2.0 Turbo Petrol 280 HPAT8 Q4. Featuring the Rosso Alfa livery and personally configured by the champion, the car will be his travel companion while the F1 world champion is away from the spotlight and will accompany him in complete safety with its Alfa Q4 all-wheel drive technology.

Arnaud Leclerc, head of Alfa Romeo brand (EMEA): «At the end of a very intense sporting season, it's time to switch off and dedicate ourselves to our loved ones and our families. Once more, Kimi, along with Antonio, has triggered intense emotions. We have supported Kimi during every single GP and continue to do so aboard the Stelvio that Kimi has personally configured. While waiting for another new exciting F1 season, this can only make us feel closer».

Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Driver: «After this intense 2020 season, it's nice to get back to a regular life with my family. I still don't want to give up the pleasure of driving, though, and the choice of Stelvio Veloce 2.0 280 HP with Alfa Q4 all-wheel drive means I can do so in absolute safety, even in the snow of Finland».

A snowy straight or a curve in the pouring rain. All these are 'everyday challenges' in the Nordic countries, situations on the edge to test the agility and power of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. To tackle them as best he can, the world champion Räikkönen can count on the innovative Alfa Romeo Q4 system, efficient all-wheel drive with Q4 technology, providing all the benefits of all-wheel drive. At the same time, it also ensures reduced consumption, responsiveness and all the driving pleasure of a rear-wheel drive car.

The beating heart of the system is the active torque distribution system (active torque case, ATC), which monitors grip conditions and driver requirements in real time to ensure performance is constantly at its best. If necessary, it transfers up to 50% of the engine torque to the front wheels in under 150 ms, using an extremely compact and lightweight front differential. The torque distribution between the front and rear axles is therefore constantly modulated with extreme accuracy according to real-world traction conditions and driver commands. This results in best-in-class control of the car in terms of traction and directional stability on bends.

Kimi Räikkönen can therefore put his Stelvio Veloce 2.0 Turbo Petrol 280 HPAT8 Q4 through its paces in any situation the snowy terrain of Finland can throw at him. Not to mention the fact that the Veloce trim level represents the line-up's epitome of sportsmanship, in both its exterior - specific bumpers, dark miron finish, exclusive alloy wheels - and its interior, where the standouts include leather sports seats with adjustable side panels and a leather sports steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles. All this is further enhanced by the new Alfa Connect 8.8' MultiTouch, the brand-new 7' TFT instrument panel, plus new ADAS driver assistance systems and level 2 autonomous driving, to heighten the emotions when driving and focus on driver centricity.

Turin, December 18th, 2020