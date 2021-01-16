Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Complete

01/16/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share Download Print
Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Has Been Completed
January 16, 2021 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The merger between Peugeot S.A. ('Groupe PSA') and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ('FCA') (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA), which led to the creation of Stellantis N.V. ('Stellantis'), became effective today.

As previously announced, Stellantis' common shares will begin trading on Euronext in Paris and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol 'STLA.'

Investor Relations:

FCA
Joe Veltri: +1 248 576 9257
Investor.relations@fcagroup.com

Groupe PSA
Andrea Bandinelli: + 33 6 82 58 86 04
communication-financiere@mpsa.com

FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com

Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be 'a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships'. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of FCA and PSA (the 'Parties') as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'could', 'should', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'remain', 'on track', 'design', 'target', 'objective', 'goal', 'forecast', 'projection', 'outlook', 'prospects', 'plan', or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Parties' current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of PSA and FCA and/or the combined group resulting from the proposed transaction (together with the Parties, the 'Companies') to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the Companies' ability to expand certain of their brands globally; the Companies' ability to offer innovative, attractive products; the Companies' ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of the Parties' defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute the Companies' business plans and improve their businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in the Companies' vehicles; the Companies' ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; uncertainties as to whether the proposed business combination discussed in this document will be consummated or as to the timing thereof; the risk that the announcement of the proposed business combination may make it more difficult for the Parties to establish or maintain relationships with their employees, suppliers and other business partners or governmental entities; the risk that the businesses of the Parties will be adversely impacted during the pendency of the proposed business combination; risks related to the regulatory approvals necessary for the combination; the risk that the operations of PSA and FCA will not be integrated successfully and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and the Parties disclaim any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Parties and their businesses, including factors that could materially affect the Parties' financial results, are included in FCA's reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, (including the registration statement on Form F-4 that was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020) the AFM and CONSOB and PSA's filings with the AMF.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 11:29:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
07:07aAfter long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA seal merger to become Stellantis
RE
06:30aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Complete
PU
06:27aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : PSA Group Merge to Create New Auto-Making Behemoth
DJ
06:01aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : The merger of FCA and Groupe PSA has been complete..
AQ
06:01aThe merger of FCA and Groupe PSA has been completed
GL
01/15FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Autom..
PU
01/15Trump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short
RE
01/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
01/15Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Pioneers Implementing Amazon's Alexa Custom Assista..
MT
01/15MEDIA ADVISORY : Stellantis Opening Bell Ceremonies for its introduction on the..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 86 158 M 104 B 104 B
Net income 2020 71,4 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net cash 2020 2 752 M 3 323 M 3 323 M
P/E ratio 2020 -134x
Yield 2020 15,5%
Capitalization 19 794 M 23 932 M 23 901 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,58 €
Last Close Price 12,57 €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Mark Stewart Chief Operating Officer-North America
Antonio Filosa Chief Operating Officer-Latin America
Pietro Gorlier COO-Europe, Middle East & Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-14.26%23 932
BYD COMPANY LIMITED20.96%92 022
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED5.16%46 061
FERRARI N.V.-8.47%38 810
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.90%33 139
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.8.82%17 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ