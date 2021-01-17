Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : New Name and Governance of Stellantis Take Effect

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 86 158 M 104 B 104 B Net income 2020 71,4 M 86,3 M 86,3 M Net cash 2020 2 752 M 3 325 M 3 325 M P/E ratio 2020 -134x Yield 2020 15,5% Capitalization 19 794 M 23 932 M 23 916 M EV / Sales 2020 0,20x EV / Sales 2021 0,16x Nbr of Employees 191 752 Free-Float - Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Average target price 16,58 € Last Close Price 12,57 € Spread / Highest target 131% Spread / Average Target 31,9% Spread / Lowest Target -20,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman Mark Stewart Chief Operating Officer-North America Antonio Filosa Chief Operating Officer-Latin America Pietro Gorlier COO-Europe, Middle East & Africa