Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Pricing Announced for All-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and TRX Launch Edition

08/20/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Orders for All-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and TRX Launch Edition to Open; Pricing Announced

August 17, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- Ram has announced that it will open the order process for the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and TRX Launch Edition on Tues., Aug. 18, 2020. U.S. customers hoping to scoop up one of the 702 Ram TRX Launch Edition trucks will have to act quickly before they're all gone. Interested buyers should contact their local dealer immediately. 'This is an opportunity for real enthusiasts to have a very special truck - limited in number, but seemingly limitless in performance,' said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. 'With its eye-catching Anvil paint and breathtaking acceleration, thanks to its 702-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8, the Ram TRX Launch Edition is truly the ultimate truck.' Also today, Ram announced retail pricing for its new 702-horsepower TRX super truck. Ram TRX Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $69,995, not including $1,695 destination charge. TRX Launch Edition prices start at $88,570, plus destination charge. For more Ram TRX pricing information, see www.ram.com. Production of the 2021 Ram TRX Launch Edition trucks will begin early fourth-quarter 2020 at FCA's Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.
2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition To commemorate the world's most powerful pickup truck, the Ram brand announced plans to build a limited run of TRX Launch Edition models. U.S. buyers will have to act quickly. Only 702 units will be sold in homage to the TRX's segment-topping 702 horsepower. The TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its Anvil Gray paint, which will be exclusive to the edition. Inside, each of the TRX Launch Edition trucks gets a special red and brushed-aluminum center console badge identifying it as a special, limited-edition TRX model. Ram TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, Head-up Display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and bodyside graphics.
2021 Ram 1500 TRX The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. The Ram TRX expands the light-duty lineup and sets the benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck, the 2021 Ram TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Powered by the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine, the 2021 Ram TRX delivers a top speed of 118 mph on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world. New integrated fender flares add 8 inches of body width, making room for new 18-inch wheels that are wrapped in specially designed 35-inch Wrangler Territory All-Terrain tires from Goodyear. This combination, paired with an all-new custom suspension composed of the highest quality components and tuning geared toward high-speed desert runs, produces even more capability on the street or in the desert.
Ram Truck Brand In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:
  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup - Ram Power Wagon
  • Most-awarded light-duty truck in America
  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road
Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Ram and FCA news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com
Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 21:47:10 UTC
