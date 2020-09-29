Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:15am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced yesterday that it has settled with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA, "FCA N.V.") the SEC's investigation into certain emissions-related disclosures by FCA N.V. in early 2016. The settlement includes a payment of $9.5 million.

London, 29 September 2020

For further information: tel.: +39 (011) 00 31111

Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com

www.fcagroup.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
02:15aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchan..
PU
02:02aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities & Excha..
AQ
02:02aFiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities & Exch..
GL
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : to pay $9.5 million U.S. fine for misleading inves..
RE
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : to pay $9.5 mln U.S. fine for misleading investors..
RE
09/28Tight inventories set the stage for U.S. auto industry rebound
RE
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
09/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Three-Second Run Earns Hagan's Dodge Charger SRT H..
AQ
09/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TikTok, Apple, American Airlines
09/25PSA offers to boost Toyota to win EU okay for Fiat deal - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 85 179 M 99 439 M 99 439 M
Net income 2020 -794 M -927 M -927 M
Net cash 2020 56,9 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 741 M 19 511 M 19 543 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,59 €
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-19.39%19 511
BYD COMPANY LIMITED170.01%40 709
FERRARI N.V.10.72%33 861
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-19.12%33 089
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-9.03%27 425
EXOR N.V.-30.95%12 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group